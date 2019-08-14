‘Kingsman’ Actress Sophie Cookson to Star in ‘Infinite’ With Mark Wahlberg (EXCLUSIVE)

Sophie Cookson is in negotiations to star opposite Mark Wahlberg in Antoine Fuqua’s action thriller “Infinite,” sources tell Variety.

Wahlberg took over the role from Chris Evans, who left the project due to scheduling conflicts.

“Infinite” is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which centers on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old society and decides to join their ranks. Ian Shorr are adapting the story for the screen.

The Paramount film will be produced by John Zaozirny alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures. Rafi Crohn is the executive producer.

“Infinite” is set to bow Aug. 7, 2020, with production scheduled to begin this fall.

Cookson’s feature film debut came as the female lead in the Fox hit “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” with Matthew Vaughn handpicking her out of dozens of other actresses. She has seen been in the sequel “Kingsman: the Golden Circle,” “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” “Ashes in the Snow” and most recently in “Red Joan.” On the TV side, Cookson appeared opposite Naomi Watts in the Netflix series “Gypsy.”

She is repped by WME and Hamilton Hodell.