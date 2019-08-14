×

‘Kingsman’ Actress Sophie Cookson to Star in ‘Infinite’ With Mark Wahlberg (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sophie Cookson 71st British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 18 Feb 2018
CREDIT: James Gourley/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Sophie Cookson is in negotiations to star opposite Mark Wahlberg in Antoine Fuqua’s action thriller “Infinite,” sources tell Variety.

Wahlberg took over the role from Chris Evans, who left the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Infinite” is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which centers on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old society and decides to join their ranks. Ian Shorr are adapting the story for the screen.

The Paramount film will be produced by John Zaozirny alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures. Rafi Crohn is the executive producer.

“Infinite” is set to bow Aug. 7, 2020, with production scheduled to begin this fall.

Cookson’s feature film debut came as the female lead in the Fox hit “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” with Matthew Vaughn handpicking her out of dozens of other actresses. She has seen been in the sequel “Kingsman: the Golden Circle,” “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” “Ashes in the Snow” and most recently in “Red Joan.” On the TV side, Cookson appeared opposite Naomi Watts in the Netflix series “Gypsy.”

She is repped by WME and Hamilton Hodell.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • 'Parasite' Trailer Shows Korea's Stark Economic

    New Trailer for Palme d'Or Winner 'Parasite' Shows Korea's Stark Economic Disparity

    The first official trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes sensation and Palme d’Or winner “Parasite” has arrived. The trailer opens on the black comedy’s central family who live in poverty in a basement apartment, with the father (Kang-ho Song) flicking a bug from his family’s table. He says to leave the windows open as a fumigator [...]

  • Wuershan Hopes 'Fengshen Trilogy' Can Be

    Director Wuershan Wants to Make China's 'Lord of the Rings' With 'Fengshen Trilogy'

    You can tell from a glance that these are no ordinary horses. Tall, immaculately brushed and each costing tens of thousands of dollars, the 33 thoroughbreds and warmbloods gleam like polished coins in their newly built stables, at odds with the construction cranes and empty housing developments of semirural China around them. Until the “Fengshen [...]

  • Sophie Cookson 71st British Academy Film

    'Kingsman' Actress Sophie Cookson to Star in 'Infinite' With Mark Wahlberg (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sophie Cookson is in negotiations to star opposite Mark Wahlberg in Antoine Fuqua’s action thriller “Infinite,” sources tell Variety. Wahlberg took over the role from Chris Evans, who left the project due to scheduling conflicts. “Infinite” is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which centers on the Cognomina, a secret society of [...]

  • Sistine Stallone Never Thought Acting Before

    Why Sistine Stallone 'Never Thought' of Acting Before '47 Meters Down: Uncaged'

    Sistine Stallone is ready to take on the family business, making her acting debut in “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” — though she was more than a little reluctant at first. “Absolutely not. Oh my God, no,” she told Variety when asked if she’d secretly dreamed of becoming an actor. “I still think acting is something [...]

  • Henry Golding attends the Fragrance Foundation

    Henry Golding in Talks for 'G.I. Joe' Spinoff 'Snake Eyes'

    “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding is in early talks to star in Paramount, Skydance and AllSpark’s “G.I. Joe” spinoff, “Snake Eyes,” sources tell Variety. “The Captain” director Robert Schwentke is helming and Brian Goldner is producing. Evan Spiliotopoulos, who wrote “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” penned the script. Snake Eyes [...]

  • Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage), Leonard (Bill

    Box Office: 'Angry Birds 2' Slingshots to $2.6 Million on Opening Day

    “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” Sony’s animated sequel based on the phone app and video game, collected $2.6 million when it opened on Tuesday. The follow-up to 2016’s “Angry Birds” got a jump on the weekend and is expected to earn $16 million to $18 million during its fist six days of release. Unless “Angry [...]

  • Telemundo Acquires Argentina’s Underground Producciones

    Telemundo Buys Argentina’s Underground Producciones (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a bid to up its game in the increasingly competitive arena of Spanish-language content, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has acquired leading Argentine production company, Underground Producciones., the shingle behind such hits as “100 Days to Fall in Love,” “El Marginal” and Argentina’s 2019 International Oscar submission, “The Angel.” The financial terms were not disclosed. Telemundo’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad