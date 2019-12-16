Sophia Loren to Receive Capri-Hollywood Award From Lina Wertmüller

Sophia Loren will be feted by the Capri-Hollywood film festival with a lifetime achievement award presented to her by trailblazing director Lina Wertmüller, her old friend and recent recipient of an honorary Oscar.

Loren, Italy’s most iconic living movie star, will receive the Capri Legend Award on Dec. 30 from Wertmüller during the event dedicated to establishing a bridge between Hollywood and Italy’s film and showbiz communities.

Loren, who started her career in the 1950s, has appeared in more than 80 feature films, including Vittorio De Sica’s “Two Women,” for which she won an Oscar, and “Marriage Italian Style” and “A Special Day,” both alongside Marcello Mastroianni. She more recently appeared in the 2009 musical “Nine” alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz.

Loren went back in front of the cameras this year, at 84, for “The Life Ahead,” her first feature in a decade. The film is directed by her son Edoardo Ponti and is expected to be released in March.

Wertmüller was the first woman ever to be nominated for the best director Oscar, in 1977, for Holocaust drama “Seven Beauties.”

Popular on Variety

Capri-Hollywood on Monday also announced that its 24th edition would kick off Dec. 27 with the Italian premiere of Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” one of the most hotly anticipated films of the holiday season, which Sony is releasing stateside on Christmas Day.

Pascal Vicedomini, who is the event’s founder and chief, has also announced that Italian director Francesca Archibugi (“Vivere”) will chair a panel on gender equality in the international film industry, which will take its cue from Wertmüller’s honorary Oscar acceptance speech in October, during which she suggested changing the prize’s name from Oscar to Anna.

The fest previously announced awards for best ensemble cast to “Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood”; best adapted screenplay prize to Steven Zaillian for Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”; and best international film to Italian director Marco Bellocchio’s “The Traitor.”

Capri, which attracts industry heavyweights and stars from Hollywood and Europe, will run Dec. 27-Jan. 2. Vicedomini also runs a sister summer fest, called Ischia Global, on a neighboring isle to Capri, as well as a pre-Oscars showcase for Italian movies in L.A. called Los Angeles, Italia.