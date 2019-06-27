Sony Sitting Out San Diego Comic-Con Along With Universal, Warner Bros.’ DC Properties

Sony Pictures is the latest studio to opt out of next month’s San Diego Comic-Con, joining Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. on the sidelines for the July 18-21 event.

Sony also decided against making a presentation in April at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The studio staged panels at Comic-Con last year for “Venom” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Sony had no comment as to its absence. Its marketing staff is currently busy promoting “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which opens July 2, and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which debuts on July 26.

Early tracking for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is strong, with forecasts of more than $150 million for its first six days in North America. The studio held a high-profile world premiere for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Key titles on Sony’s upcoming slate include comedy sequel “Zombieland 2: Double Tap” on Oct. 18, its “Charlie’s Angels” reboot on Nov. 15, its reboot of “The Grudge” on Jan. 3, its “Bloodshot” adaptation with Vin Diesel on Feb. 21, Blumhouse’s “Fantasy Island” on Feb. 28 and Marvel’s “Morbius” on July 31.

Comic-Con will see presentations from Disney/Marvel, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ New Line through its Scare Diego event. Lionsgate is also not expected to make a presentation, but there’s no official confirmation yet. The news about Sony was first reported by Deadline.