Sony Acquires Rights to Fiction Novel ‘Rouge’ Based on 1950s Beauty Industry (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures has acquired the film rights to best-selling author Richard Kirshenbaum’s first novel “Rouge” about the glitzy-glam, competitive 20th century beauty industry, Variety has learned.

Wendy Finerman (“The Devil Wears Prada”) will produce the project, which will cast A-list actresses in the lead roles of the business titans, who are suspiciously similar to real-life foes Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein.

“Rouge” details the cutthroat world of the beauty business world between the two rivals. The novel is set in cities across the world such as NYC, Hollywood, Palm Beach, London, and Paris and St Martin’s Press Executive Editor Beier likened the story to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in style and time-period.

The book will hit stores on “Rouge” on June 25, but it sold in an auction based on the galleys.

““Rouge’ makes you want to stand up and cheer for these iconic cosmetic industry pioneers. These women were brilliant, beautiful and beyond their years as entrepreneurial genius.” said Finerman in a statement.

Related 'The Craft' Remake Finds Director in Zoe-Lister Jones Britney Spears Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time's' Film Rights Land at Sony

CAA penned the deal on behalf of Kirshenbaum. The project will be developed by studio executive Andrea Giannetti (“Miss Bala, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”).

“It is an honor to work with the best in the industry to develop my novel for film – and to begin before the book even hits shelves!” says Kirshenbaum. “I am excited to watch these smart, glamorous and savvy women come to life.”

(Pictured: Richard Kirshenbaum)