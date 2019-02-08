Sony Pictures Television Takes ‘The Adopters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Closing in on one of the edgier mainstream upcoming movies from Argentina, Sony Pictures Television has acquired rights to Latin America on “Los Adoptantes” (The Adopters).

Sony will release the film theatrically in three territories in Latin America. The deal does not include a theatrical release in Argentina, which is still being negotiated.

FilmSharks Intl., the sales agent on “The Adopters, “ is also in talks to close the U.S., Spain, the U.K. and Germany, among other territories, said FilmSharks’ Guido Rud.

Now in post-production, the feature marks the second solo directorial outing for Argentine Daniel Gimelberg, who co-directed “Hotel Room” alongside Catalan auteur Cesc Gay. Gay (“A Gun in Each Hand,” “Truman”) has gone on to become one of Spain’s most popular quality auteurs.

The original idea for the film is from Gimelberg, who is gay and adopted, and Gay.

Starring Diego Gentile (“Wild Tales”) and Rafel Spregelburd (“Zama”), “The Adopters” turns on forty-something TV show host Martin who is desperate to become a father. His partner Leonardo is far less keen. As their decade-long relationship is tested, a female athlete at Martin’s therapy group who wants to get pregnant suggests he could be her sperm donor and the trio bring up the child.