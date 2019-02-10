×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Pictures Classics Acquires John Prine Documentary

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights worldwide to the John Prine documentary tentatively titled “John Prine: Hello in There,” which is in post-production. SPC is planning a theatrical release.

The film tells the story of the singer/songwriter who has “notoriously been very mysterious to much of the public,” SPC said. Prine broke through with an album he wrote as a mailman in the Chicago suburbs, and went on “to create some of the strangest, funniest, most surreal and most enduring songs of our time.”

The moviemakers began filming Prine as he prepared to release his first album of new songs in 13 years, and follows him throughout a resurgence that has taken him from Radio City Music Hall to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The film, made with the support of Prine’s family, includes interviews with his friends and peers, including young songwriters he helped shape, such as Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and Margo Price.

The film was co-written by Zachary Fuhrer and Patrick Doyle, produced by Doyle and directed by Fuhrer. RadicalMedia is a production partner on the film.

“Spending time with John Prine over the last year, we’ve learned that he is just as insightful — and hilarious — in everyday life as he is in his songs… There is nobody better at spellbinding a room,” Doyle said. “For the last 50 years, he’s been a voice for the overworked, underpaid and forgotten, and our current political times have made his songs even more relevant.”

Fuhrer added: “As John’s band members like to say, ‘There are two types of people: those who love John Prine and those who haven’t heard of him yet.’ John’s philosophy on life — finding comedy in tragedy — is the heart of the film; his stories are a daily reminder that there’s always a way to laugh at your own misfortune.”

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Sony Pictures Classics Acquires John Prine

    Sony Pictures Classics Acquires John Prine Documentary

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights worldwide to the John Prine documentary tentatively titled “John Prine: Hello in There.” A SPC is planning a theatrical release. Currently in post-production, the film tells the story of the singer/songwriter who has “notoriously been very mysterious to much of the public,” SPC said. Prine broke through with [...]

  • Neil Burger’s ‘Voyagers’ Travels Widely in

    Neil Burger’s ‘Voyagers’ Travels Widely in Berlin Deals

    AGC has closed a raft of presales on Neil Burger’s sci-fi thriller “Voyagers” in Berlin. The film, from Burger’s Nota Bene Productions and Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Films, has been a hot title in Berlin and AGC sealed the deals after Burger and Iwanyk gave a presentation to buyers in AGC’s suite at the Ritz on [...]

  • Sean Bean, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Stacy

    Sean Bean, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Stacy Martin Join Sci-Fi Thriller 'Possessor'

    Sean Bean, best known for “The Lord of the Rings” and “Game of Thrones,” Jennifer Jason Leigh, Oscar nominated for Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight,” and Stacy Martin (“Nymphomaniac,” “All the Money in the World”) have joined Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott in Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi thriller “Possessor.” Well Go USA Entertainment will release the [...]

  • Light From Light

    Sundance Film Review: 'Light From Light'

    “Light from Light” is about a paranormal investigator who comes to the aid of a grieving widower possibly receiving messages from his late wife. Supernatural horror and bloodshed inevitably ensue — or would, in just about any other movie with that premise. In this movie, however, there are no jump scares, in fact no scares [...]

  • First Look at Gerard Johnson’s Psychological

    First Look at Gerard Johnson’s Psychological Thriller 'Muscle' (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based sales outfit WestEnd Films has released the first-look image from Gerard Johnson’s psychological thriller “Muscle,” which Variety has exclusively. The movie, which is “dripping in sweat, tears, and testosterone,” according to WestEnd, centers on Simon, an unhappy, unambitious office worker whose life is gradually taken over by Terry, his new, very hands-on personal trainer. [...]

  • 'The River' Review: Hypnotic, Formally Stunning

    Film Review: 'The River'

    For the third time in as many films, Kazakh director Emir Baigazin has made the arid, disquieting coming-of-age story of a teenage boy called Aslan his subject. But it is not the same boy, and though the stringent, clinical perfectionism of the aesthetic is unmistakable, this is not the same film. “Harmony Lessons” and “The [...]

  • 'Metal Heart' Review

    Santa Barbara Film Review: 'Metal Heart'

    Two warring teenage twins mix like oil and water — and have the emotional battle scars to show for it — in director Hugh O’Conor’s “Metal Heart.” This coming-of-age film delivers plenty of sweet sentiments about sisterhood, kinship, and honesty to its target market, though the package that surrounds it isn’t as unique as one [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad