Film News Roundup: Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Paths of Glory’ Gets Restored

In today’s film news roundup, Andre Caraco and Paul Noble receive promotions at Sony, Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war drama “Paths of Glory” gets restored, Drafthouse Films gets launched and “The Chainsaw Artist” wraps.

EXEC PROMOTIONS

Sony Pictures has promoted veteran executives Andre Caraco and Paul Noble to the posts of co-presidents of global marketing.

Sony Pictures President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution Josh Greenstein made the announcement Tuesday.

“As you all know, taking a more global approach to our marketing efforts has been a top priority for some time now, and we wanted Andre and Paul’s titles to more accurately reflect the increasingly collaborative and global scope of their work and oversight,” he said in a staff memo. “Andre and Paul will now partner on all marketing efforts to ensure our campaigns are aligned with our global moviegoing audience.”

Curaco led the studio’s national publicity team from 2006 to 2016. Since then, he’s served as co-president of domestic marketing. Noble joined Sony Pictures in 2015 from the agency side in London. Mari Gastineau has been promoted to executive vice president of global marketing. The news was first reported by Deadline.

RESTORATION

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has collaborated with The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival to restore Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war drama “Paths of Glory.”

The film, screened Tuesday at the festival, was restored in collaboration with Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has long been a supporter of film restoration with the goal of preserving the rich history of the world’s movie heritage,” said Meher Tatna, immediate past president of the HFPA. “We are proud to partner with KVIFF, a huge supporter of film restoration, to showcase this important film in all its restored glory.”

The restoration is part of the HFPA’s growing efforts to support film preservation. Last year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced a contribution in partnership with Institut Lumière to help restore 300 short films by the Lumière Brothers.

DRAFTHOUSE CHANNEL

Drafthouse Films, the film distribution arm of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, has launched a branded channel on the Film Festival Flix digital platform.

The channel features the company’s cult favorite films including “Bullhead,” nominated for the Best Foreign Language Oscar in 2012; the Dutch comedy “Klown, which has been slated for a US remake; and Joshua Oppenheimer’s documentary “The Act of Killing,” produced by Errol Morris and Werner Herzog and a nominee for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Other titles include cult film “Miami Connection”; 2013 SXSW Midnight Audience Award black comedy/thriller “Cheap Thrills”; Ben Wheatley’s exploration of magic and madness “A Field in England”; and Ari Folman’s sci-fi animated/live-action hybrid “The Congress,” starring Robin Wright, Harvey Keitel and Jon Hamm.

DOCUMENTARY COMPLETE

“The Chainsaw Artist,” a documentary following chainsaw-carving sculptor Stacy Poitras and his unconventional craft, will complete principal photography this week.

The Positive Street production, directed by Marco Bottiglieri, includes Poitras’ father-in-law Clint Eastwood, brother-in-law Scott Eastwood, wife Alison Eastwood, Sam Elliott and Titus Welliver.

Poitras has been captured sculpting the last pieces of his Seven Deadly Sins wooden sculptures, the focal point of the documentary, on the Venice Beach boardwalk. The sculptures (Envy, Lust, Greed, Gluttony, Sloth, Pride, Wrath) are carved out of massive blocks of wood, with heights of almost seven feet.

“These sculptures are a social commentary on the human condition and represent the culmination of 30 years of work,” said Poitras. “In addition to the creative process, the documentary is a protest of sorts using the Seven Deadly Sins to expose how far we’ve come from human connection and dignity.

“The Chainsaw Artist” is director Marco Bottiglieri’s sophomore film debut. Bottilglieri directed “Color Me You” at the age of twenty-three, and in 2015, he was named one of Variety’s “110 Students who Represent the Future of Film, Media and Entertainment.” Bottiglieri also has a number of other projects under his belt as director of photography, including James Franco’s web series “Undergrads South” and the 2014 feature thriller “8 Days.”

The documentary is produced by twenty-two-year-old Ashla Soter.