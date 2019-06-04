×
Sony Inks TV Drama Deal With ‘The Boy With the Topknot’ Producer Nisha Parti

Sony Pictures Television has inked a three-year development and production deal with U.K. producer Nisha Parti.

Parti produced the BAFTA-nominated BBC series “The Boy With the Topknot” and Shan Khan’s 2014 feature “Honour.” She will co-develop and co-produce new projects for TV and streaming platforms with SPT, which will take them out internationally.

The projects will be made by SPT and Parti through her production company, Parti Productions, which has set out to produce commercial TV dramas for the international market that have a strong link to India.

“Nisha’s innate understanding of the British-Indian experience, her proven ability to identify commercially viable projects, and her skill in developing and packaging them for multicultural audiences around the world will be a huge asset to SPT,” said Wayne Garvie, president of international production at SPT.

Parti has TV projects in development with the BBC and a movie with Film 4. She will be working closely with Garvie in the U.K. and Nina Lederman, the newly appointed EVP for global scripted development and programming, in L.A.

“It is a dream partnership for me, and I know their expertise, experience and support will help fulfill my ambition of making truly diverse, original, commercial, quality TV drama, with a focus on championing Asian stories and talent,” said Parti, a former BAFTA Breakthrough Brit.

