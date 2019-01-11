Sony Reteams With ‘Men in Black’ Writers on ‘Masters of the Universe’ Reboot

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have been tapped to pen Sony Pictures and Mattel Films’ “Master of Universe” reboot with brothers Adam and Aaron Nee still directing.

Mattel Films is partnering with Sony Pictures on the feature film, which is based on Mattel’s beloved toy-line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film. The property centers on the warrior He-Man, the last hope of a magical land called Eternia. Dolph Lundgren starred in the original pic as the title character, while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeletor.

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, as well as DeVon Franklin will be producing. The previous draft of the screenplay was written by David S. Goyer, who is also an executive producer.

The movie reunites Sony with the writing pair who recently finished “Men in Black: International”, which bows on June 14 and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Liam Neeson.

Holloway and Marcum’s additional credits include “Iron Man” and “Transformers: the Last Night.” They are represented by CAA, Grandview, and attorney Mark Bisgeier.