Watch a Figure Skater Take Hollywood by Storm in ‘Sonja – The White Swan’ Trailer

Highly pedigreed Sundance alum Anne Sewitsky returns to the festival with a Hollywood bombshell story you haven’t heard.

“Sonja – The White Swan” tells the true story of acclaimed athlete and architect of modern figure skating Sonja Henie. The Norwegian celebrity traveled to Los Angeles in 1936 to embark on a film career, armed with sharp wit and ambition to spare. She would land a studio contract after only a year of knocking on show business doors, and wound up in a feature that sold the most tickets at the domestic box office in 1937. Watch the film’s trailer, exclusive to Variety, above.

Ine Marie Wilmann stars in the titular role. Sewitsky’s 2011 debut feature “Happy, Happy” won the festival’s grand jury prize in the world cinema drama category. She would return to Park City in 2015 with “Homesick,” also starring Wilmann.

The director has several projects lined up, including an episode of the new season of the Netflix original “Black Mirror” and a mystery project at Annapurna.