×

‘Sonic’ Producer Tim Miller Thinks Character Redesign Will Please Fans

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tim Miller Sonic Movie
CREDIT: Sonic: Courtesy of Paramount; Miller: Rex/Shuttertsock

The filmmakers behind the live-action hybrid “Sonic the Hedgehog” film made an unprecedented move this spring, by pulling the project off of Paramount’s release schedule to redesign the beloved title character after instant backlash to his unique design.

Video game fans and harsh social media users went in instantly on the gold-coin-gobbling creature’s human attributes, which included human teeth and jacked calf muscles (he’s a runner, after all). Big screen adaptations of nostalgic properties like Sonic are no strangers to keyboard critics, but the film’s executive producer Tim Miller explained to Variety why the decision to redesign was an important one.

“This is a franchise, and it has to be great,” Miller said during a sit-down this week to discuss his upcoming trip to San Diego Comic-Con, where he will present his film “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Miller has a hand in “Sonic,” under the purview of director Jeff Fowler, who himself is a member of Miller’s effects and production company Blur Studio.

Related

“Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff.  When the s–t hit the fan, I went over there and said, “The most important thing to do, man, is say, ‘I f–ked up,’” Miller said. “He’d already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there. He’s a good man. It was exactly the right way to handle that. The fans have a voice in this too. There’s a right way to listen.”

While the new pass on Sonic has pushed the film to Valentine’s Day 2020, Miller thinks it will pay off. When asked if he’s seen the new designs, Miller said “in fact I have. And I think the fans will be pleased.”

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic and Jim Carrey plays Sonic’s nemesis Doctor Robotnik, alongside James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough and Adam Pally. In the film, a small-town sheriff assists Sonic as he attempts to escape the government.

The project, based on the Sega video game franchise, had been in the works at Sony, but Paramount picked up the project last year when the studio let its film rights lapse. Sega launched the Sonic game in 1991 and has sold more than 360 million copies to date, including both packaged and digital games on consoles, tablets and mobile.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • Harry Potter

    Fire Extinguished at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden

    A major fire that broke out at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden has been extinguished, authorities said Thursday. The fire was first reported late Wednesday on a sound stage not in use. At least 18 fire trucks were called out to fight the blaze, and firefighters spent 15 hours tackling it. No injuries have been reported. [...]

  • Tim Miller Sonic Movie

    'Sonic' Producer Tim Miller Thinks Character Redesign Will Please Fans

    The filmmakers behind the live-action hybrid “Sonic the Hedgehog” film made an unprecedented move this spring, by pulling the project off of Paramount’s release schedule to redesign the beloved title character after instant backlash to his unique design. Video game fans and harsh social media users went in instantly on the gold-coin-gobbling creature’s human attributes, [...]

  • Hobbs & Shaw trailer

    Box Office: 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw' Eyes $65 Million Opening Weekend

    Universal’s “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” looks to rev up the box office when it arrives the big-screen next month. According to early tracking, the tentpole should earn between $55 million and $65 million over the Aug. 2 weekend. “Hobbs & Shaw” could have heavy competition from holdovers Disney’s “The Lion King,” bowing [...]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Harvey Weinstein Swaps Lawyers for a Second Time

    Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday morning to switch his legal team just two months before he’s expected to stand trial. The one-time powerful movie mogul was charged in May 2018 for rape and sexual assault. Since then, he’s changed his legal team twice. His new defense attorneys, Damon Cheronis and Donna [...]

  • Jack Reynor

    'Midsommar' Star Jack Reynor Debuts Trailer For His Directorial Debut 'Bainne'

    Jack Reynor, who recently starred in A24’s “Midsommar,” makes his directorial debut with the short film “Bainne.” The film’s trailer, which debuted Thursday, shares a brief glimpse into Reynor’s vision, featuring black and white footage of actor Will Poulter in ominous conditions, set in the Irish countryside during the great famine. “I’m really proud of [...]

  • Smoke haze covers the Sydney Harbour

    New South Wales Introduces PDV Incentive, Wins Baz Luhrmann 'Elvis' Project

    New South Wales, the Australian state that includes Sydney, is to introduce a post-production, digital and visual effects (PFV) incentive. The new subsidy, worth 10% of spending on post-production, digital and visual effects, can be used by film and TV productions in addition to the existing 30% federal rebate scheme. To qualify, a production must [...]

  • HORRIBLE-HISTORIES-THE-MOVIE-ROTTEN-ROMANS-Sebastian-Croft-as-Atti-

    ‘Horrible Histories’ Movie Director on Taking History Lessons From Monty Python

    Homework for Dominic Brigstocke, the director of “Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans,” included watching Monty Python and speaking to “Blackadder” co-creator Richard Curtis as he and the team went about taking a hit kids’ show from the small to big screen. “There’s a great tradition of the British making fun of their history,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad