‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Pushed Back to 2020 Amid Backlash Over Character Design

Dave McNary

Paramount Pictures is pushing its “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie back three months, from Nov. 8 to Valentine’s Day.

The delay follows fan criticism earlier this month over the appearance and design of the titular blue hedgehog — particularly his teeth.

Director Jeff Fowler tweeted that it was “taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.”

Sonic the Hedgehog” will face off against Universal’s romance “The Photograph,” starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, and Fox’s untitled “Kingsman” movie, the third in the franchise.

Paramount also announced Friday that it will open an untitled family event movie on the Nov. 8 slot, when it will face Lionsgate’s “Midway,” Universal’s romantic comedy “Last Christmas” and Warner Bros.’ horror-thriller “Doctor Sleep.”

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is directed by Jeff Fowler, who received an Oscar nomination for his 2005 animated short “Gopher Broke,” is helming the movie, which will blend live-action and CG elements. Neal H. Moritz is producing with “Deadpool” director Tim Miller executive producing, along with Toby Ascher.

Ben Schwartz stars as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog with Jim Carrey as Sonic’s nemesis Doctor Robotnik, alongside James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough and Adam Pally. In the film, a small-town sheriff assists Sonic as he attempts to escape the government.

The project, based on the Sega video game franchise, had been in the works at Sony, but the studio let its film rights lapse and Paramount picked up the project last year. Sega launched the Sonic game in 1991 and has sold more than 360 million copies to date, including both packaged and digital games on consoles, tablets, and mobile.

The game features a blue hedgehog named Sonic whose peaceful life is often interrupted by Doctor Eggman, a mad scientist who is trying to conquer the world, and by Doctor Robotnik, another scientist who has imprisoned animals in robots and stolen magical Chaos Emeralds. The game was enormously successful and established the Sega Genesis console as a major player in the video game industry.

