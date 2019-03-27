‘Star Trek: Discovery’s’ Sonequa Martin-Green Joins LeBron James in ‘Space Jam 2’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sonequa Martin-Green is in negotiation to join LeBron James in Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam 2,” sources tell Variety.

Terence Nance, creator of the HBO show “Random Acts of Flyness,” is directing the untitled sequel, with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler producing with James and his partner Maverick Carter (through their SpringHill Entertainment banner).

Sources say Martin-Green will play James’ wife in the pic, which hits theaters on July 16, 2021.

Rumors of a “Space Jam” follow-up first emerged in 2015 when James and SpringHill signed a content creation deal with Warner Bros. Production will get underway this summer during James’ NBA off-season.

In the original, Michael Jordan teamed up with Looney Tunes characters to battle a group of animated aliens on the court. That pic went on to gross $230 million worldwide and besides Jordan, featured some of the NBA’s biggest stars, like Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and Patrick Ewing. The new film finds Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes joining forces with James on the court to battle an unknown entity.

Martin-Green, who broke out as a fan favorite in AMC’s “Walking Dead,” is currently starring in the CBS All Access hit series “Star Trek: Discovery.” She is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA, and attorney Greg Slewett.

