×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Solstice Studios Boards Thriller ‘Unhinged’ From ‘Disturbia’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dreamworks/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5885950al)Sarah Roemer, Shia LabeoufDisturbia - 2007Director: D.J. CarusoDreamworksUSAScene Still
CREDIT: Dreamworks/Kobal/REX/Shutterstoc

Solstice Studios has acquired “Unhinged,” a psychological thriller from “Disturbia” screenwriter Carl Ellsworth and “Warrior” producer Lisa Ellzey. The studio is currently looking for a director. The script revolves around an extreme case of “road rage.” It’s the story of a mother whose decision to hit her horn upsets the wrong guy and leads to some very violent consequences.

It’s one of the first projects acquired by Solstice, a newcomer to the studio space. It launched in 2018 with the goal of producing three to five films a year that are geared at global audiences and acquiring an additional two to four films annually. Solstice releases will typically carry budgets between $30 million to $80 million. Major studios are steering clear of films in that price range in favor of making even costlier superhero films, leaving a hole that Solstice would like to fill.

The company is led by Mark Gill, the former president of Warner Independent Pictures and Millennium Films, as well as the producer of “Hitman’s Bodyguard” and the “Olympus Has Fallen” series. Production heads are Andrew Gunn (“Freaky Friday”) and Guy Botham (founder of Vitality VFX). The marketing and strategy head is Vincent Bruzzese, formerly at STX, OTX, and Marketcast. All four men are listed as founders. Solstice said it launched with capitalization of $400 million.

Ellzey was a producer on “Kingdom of Heaven,” “In Her Shoes,” and “Domino.”

Ellsworth’s credits include “Red Eye,” “Red Dawn,” and “The Last House on the Left.” He is represented by UTA, managers Robert Lazar and Larry Shuman, and attorney Karl Austen.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Solstice Studios Boards Thriller 'Unhinged' From 'Disturbia' Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Solstice Studios has acquired “Unhinged,” a psychological thriller from “Disturbia” screenwriter Carl Ellsworth and “Warrior” producer Lisa Ellzey. The studio is currently looking for a director. The script revolves around an extreme case of “road rage.” It’s the story of a mother whose decision to hit her horn upsets the wrong guy and leads to [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Bill & Ted 3' Sets 2020 Summer Release Date

    Excellent! “Bill & Ted 3” has a release date. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will return to the big screen in “Bill & Ted Face the Music” on Aug. 21, 2020. The duo made the announcement in a short video shot at the Hollywood Bowl, where they’ll “never play.” Production began on Wednesday. Reeves will [...]

  • Elizabeth Debicki

    Elizabeth Debicki Joins Christopher Nolan's Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson are on board to co-star with John David Washington in Christopher Nolan’s next movie, Variety has learned. Nolan recently finished the script for the currently untitled film and Warner Bros. quickly dated it for July 17, 2020 — a slot the studio often reserves for the director, most recently with “Dunkirk.” [...]

  • Sir Lionel Frost (left) voiced by

    Why 'Missing Link's' Title Character Was One of Laika's Biggest Challenges

    Stop-motion studio Laika pushes design boundaries in every film it makes, and the lead character in “Missing Link” is no exception. “It became pretty apparent that [the character] Link was going to be the cornerstone,” says director and writer Chris Butler. “I did this rough drawing many years ago, and it was basically like a [...]

  • null

    In Its Ninth Year, Arte Careyes Film Festival Promotes Rising Latin American Talent

    Careyes, Mexico, a strip of bohemian, palm tree-laden paradise perched along a remote strip of the Pacific coast, is the sort of place creative types dream about, with balmy ocean breezes, bright blue skies and a network of surrounding villages lined with cobblestone walkways and the sound of tropical birds chirping overhead. Arte Careyes, a [...]

  • Regina KingNational Board of Review Awards

    National Board of Review Awards Sets 2020 Date

    The National Board of Review’s 2020 film awards gala will take place on Jan. 8, 2020. NBR also announced that MSNBC’s Willie Geist will return as host for his sixth consecutive year. The gala will be held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. Started in 1909, the New York-based National Board of Review hands [...]

  • Jeff Wadlow'Truth or Dare' film premiere,

    'Danger Girl' Movie Draws 'Truth or Dare' Director Jeff Wadlow

    “Truth or Dare” director Jeff Wadlow has come on board to helm “Danger Girl,” an action-adventure for Constantin Film. Wadlow, who is in production on Sony’s “Fantasy Island” movie, will also perform rewrites on the script. Umair Aleem wrote the initial drafts, based on the female-team comic book series “Danger Girl,” created by J. Scott [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad