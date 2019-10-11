×
Solstice Studios Hires Music, Strategy Executives (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Solstice Studios has made two key hires. Selena Arizanovic has been tapped as senior vice president of music, and Nathan Rodriguez has been named director of statistics and analytics.

Arizanovic joins Solstice from Millennium Films, where she was music supervisor and head of music production. She has worked on more than 60 movies, including such recent releases as “Rambo: Last Blood,” “Hellboy” and “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Her credits also include the “Expendables,” “Olympus Has Fallen” and “Mechanic” franchises. Arizanovic has experience in packaging soundtracks and developing music publishing catalogs. She will report to co-heads of production Andrew Gunn and Guy Botham.

Rodriguez joins Solstice from Warner Bros. Entertainment’s data science and advanced analytics group, where he built statistical models on consumer product preferences, theatrical viewing habits and subscriber satisfaction for the DC Universe’s streaming service. Prior to that, he worked as a strategy analyst for an advertising agency and as an economist for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rodriguez will report to Aaron Hoffman, exec VP of statistics and analytics.

Solstice Studios was founded in October 2018, with a goal of producing between three to five movies per year with budgets in the $20 million to $80 million range. It also plans to co-finance or acquire another one to two films per year. “Unhinged,” the first release from the studio, stars Russell Crowe and is slated to open on Aug. 28, 2020.

