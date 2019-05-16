×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Soldado’ Director Stefano Sollima Talks ‘Colt,’ Based on Sergio Leone Concept (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stefano Sollima'Soldado' film photocall, Rome, Italy - 11 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Cristiano Minichiello/AGF/REX/Shutterstock

Stefano Sollima, the Italian director known in Hollywood for “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and TV series “Gomorrah,” is set to shoot “Colt,” an English-language Western based on a Sergio Leone concept. The plan is to start shooting next winter.

“Colt” is being produced by Leone’s children Raffaella and Andrea, via their Leone Film Group. They are shopping the project in Cannes to prospective U.S. partners.

Originally conceived as a TV series, “Colt” takes its cue from the six-shooter packed by Clint Eastwood in “A Fistful of Dollars,” which becomes a narrative device as it is passes from owner to owner throughout the Old West.

Sollima, who is in advanced talks for a top U.S. writer to come on board, has tweaked Leone’s concept so that the gun changes hands between kids.

“It’s a coming-of-age story of three kids, aged 12 or 13, who as orphans come into possession of this weapon, and for a whole series of reasons become criminals,” he said, adding: “I can assure you that a 12-year-old with a Colt in his hand is pretty striking.

Related

“I want to take the [Spaghetti] Western genre back home” to Italy, added Sollima, whose late father, Sergio, was the Spaghetti Western pioneer who directed Lee Van Cleef-starrer “The Big Gundown.”

As in the Westerns of Italy’s glory days, Sollima and the Leones are seeking A-list U.S. talent for the several adult characters, including a lead protagonist and antagonist, besides the three young teens, who will be unknowns.

Sollima said Leone “reinvented the genre” to the point that “anyone else who makes a Western has to take his work into account.” But he said his film would not be “a Tarantino-esque homage” to the the Spaghetti Western master.

Raffaella Leone said the idea to make the shift from a TV series to a movie stemmed from Sollima’s vision of the project. “There are almost too many TV series these days,” she said, noting that the goal is to make “Colt” a high-profile event movie that will be fresh “in terms of narrative, pace and approach.”

“We are very cautious when it comes to anything that has to do with my father,” she added. “Our enthusiasm means we are fully convinced.”

Leone is producing via the group’s Lotus Production shingle with Italy’s RAI Cinema on board. They plan is to start shooting this winter in Canada, since the setting is mountainous, unlike Leone’s desert-set Westerns.

Sollima specified that “Colt” would target a young audience. “I once told my kids, who are in their early teens, ‘I’d like to do a Western,’ and they said: ‘What is a Western?'” he said. “Their generation doesn’t know Westerns. They haven’t seen them at the movies. I thought it would be interesting to draw them into this genre with a story that speaks to them.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • The Coldest Game Polish Movie

    Polish Projects in the Pipeline

    “Charlatan” Director: Agnieszka Holland Producers: Marlene Film Production, Film & Music Entertainment, Madants Logline: Inspired by the real-life figure of Jan Mikolášek, Holland’s latest follows an herbalist who devotes his life to care for the sick, despite the challenges. Sales: Films Boutique “The Coldest Game” Director: Lukasz Kosmicki Producer: Watchout Studio, K5 Intl. Logline: Bill [...]

  • Charlatan Movie Polish Cinema

    Polish Producers Aim Beyond Borders

    A few years ago, when she was still an up-and-coming producer in Warsaw, Klaudia Smieja met skeptics who thought she’d bit off more than she could chew with “Mr. Jones”: an ambitious, 1930s-set drama directed by Academy Award nominee Agnieszka Holland, with a €10 million ($11.3 million) budget that dwarfed the typical ask for a [...]

  • ‘Tres’ From Oscar-Nominated Juanjo Gimenez Acquired

    ‘Tres’ From Oscar-Nominated Juanjo Gimenez Acquired by Le Pacte (EXCLUSIVE)

    France’s Le Pacte has acquired international and French rights to “Tres,” the second feature from Spain’s Juanjo Giménez, whose 2016 “Timecode” won a Cannes Palme d’Or for best short and went on to be nominated for an Academy Award. Set up at Spain’s Frida Films and Nadir Films, “Tres” will be co-produced by France’s Manny [...]

  • Via Dall’Aspromonte Cannes

    Italian Movies in the Pipeline

    A comic book about a chameleon-like master thief done as a live-action movie, a reinvention of the Spaghetti Western and a manhunt thriller with a Hollywood A-list cast are among buzz titles by Italian directors in various stages expected to soon be hitting the international festival circuit and, more important, entering the global movie market. [...]

  • Stefano Sollima'Soldado' film photocall, Rome, Italy

    'Soldado' Director Stefano Sollima Talks 'Colt,' Based on Sergio Leone Concept (EXCLUSIVE)

    Stefano Sollima, the Italian director known in Hollywood for “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and TV series “Gomorrah,” is set to shoot “Colt,” an English-language Western based on a Sergio Leone concept. The plan is to start shooting next winter. “Colt” is being produced by Leone’s children Raffaella and Andrea, via their Leone Film Group. [...]

  • Marco Bellocchio The Traitor Cannes

    Italian Shingles Take Up Global Cause

    With most top Italian production companies — Cattleya, Wildside and Palomar — now owned by non-Italian players, and Italian pubcaster RAI also increasingly thinking internationally, cinema Italiano is striving to break out of national confines more than ever. This means bigger budgets and auteurs turning toward genre — in particular, crime movies and biopics. Marco [...]

  • Making Waves The Art of Cinematic

    Cannes Plays Host to Plethora of Documentary Features

    While only a handful of documentary features have been selected for Cannes’ Official Selection, plenty of non-fiction action can be found in Cannes Market’s Doc Corner and environs, where doc professionals converge to get first looks at — or the first word on — titles with potential to connect with audiences on screens, large and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad