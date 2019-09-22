×
Soho House Lands In Downtown Los Angeles

By
Variety Staff

Soho House
CREDIT: Courtesy of Soho House & Co

Warner Music, Spotify and Lyft are poised to welcome a new neighbor to downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District with Soho Warehouse, the third California outpost of the Hollywood-loved members-only club — and the largest North American opening to date.

Hot on the heels of the Soho House Hong Kong debut earlier this summer, the private club at 1000 S. Santa Fe Avenue is the brand’s first West Coast location to boast amenities such as a rooftop pool, gym and bedrooms.

Soho House

The seven-story property, which also features three dining options and a series of club spaces designed for members to work and gather, will be unveiled with a number of invitation-only events kicking off this weekend. On Sept. 30, the club opens to its Founder members, followed by Every House members on Oct. 14.

In a nod to the surrounding arts community, an in-house art team tapped a number of local artists to create pieces for Soho Warehouse. That includes a loading dock mural by Shepard Fairey, and rooftop works such as an acrylic-on-canvas by Paul Davies and a mural by Blanda — complemented by pool lounge chairs decked out in a custom print by Los Angeles illustrator Ethan Lipsitz.

Soho House

“Much of the furniture also nods to two major design movements that coincide with the life of the building – fusing art deco elements from the original construction in 1916 with ’70s-style furnishings inspired by the property’s time as a recording space,” explains US design director Candace Campos.

Designed to resemble artist lofts, 48 bedrooms (starting at 190 per night) feature vintage and custom pieces, in addition to rainfall showers, king-size beds, and Soho House’s beloved Cowshed products in the bathrooms. Larger bedrooms designed for longer stays each come equipped with a kitchenette and a six-person dining table.

“All exposed brick walls, including graffiti tagged before we moved in, remain untouched. We kept the graffiti not only because we loved it visually, but also because it nods to the street art culture of the neighborhood,” explains Campos, noting that the building’s original loading docks were also preserved.

SoHo House

While the centrally located Soho House West Hollywood has become a hub for the industry crowd since bowing in 2010 (Little Beach House Malibu opened in 2016), group director of membership Samantha Stone sees Soho Warehouse fulfilling the same need further east.

“The industry is evolving and growing, and we’re seeing more creative people, whether they’re filmmakers, screenwriters or actors, cultivating their careers in downtown LA as well,” says Stone. “Everything in the Houses, from programming to perks, is directly correlated to their respective local communities. The energy of Soho Warehouse embodies its local members and what they want out of the club.”

