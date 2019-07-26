Sofia Carson Starring in Netflix’s Dance Movie ‘Feel the Beat’

×

“The Descendants” star Sofia Carson is taking the lead role in Netflix’s dance movie “Feel the Beat.”

Carson will portray a dancer who, after failing to find success on Broadway, returns to her small hometown and is reluctantly recruited to train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition. Principal photography began July 25 in Toronto, Canada with Elissa Down (“The Honor List”) directing from a script by “Beautiful Boy” writers Michael Armbruster & Shawn Ku.

Susan Cartsonis, whose credits include “Deidra and Laney Rob a Train” and “The DUFF,” is producing for Resonate Entertainment. Clément Bauer is associate producing for Resonate Entertainment. Executive producers are Brent Emery and Suzanne Farwell for Resonate Entertainment and Aaron Barnett.

Cast members includes Wolfgang Novogratz (“Sierra Burgess is a Loser”), Donna Lynne Champlin, Enrico Colantoni, Lidya Jewett, Eva Hauge, Johanna Colón, Sadie Lapidus, Shiloh Nelson, Shaylee Mansfield, Justin Allan, Kai Zen, Carina Battrick, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Ken Pak, Dennis Andres and Amy Stewart. The choreographer is Emmy Award winner Mia Michaels, whose credits include “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Rock of Ages.”

“Feel The Beat” joins Netflix’s slate of live-action family films, which include the 2019 comedy “Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart; the 2020 film “The Main Event,” directed by Jay Karas and produced in partnership with WWE Studios; “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting,” directed by Rachel Talalay and produced by Montecito and Walden; and “Hello, Universe,” based on Erin Entrada Kelly’s New York Times bestselling novel and produced by Significant Productions.

