×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Skydance Animation Names Holly Edwards President Under John Lasseter

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Holly Edwards
CREDIT: Courtesy of Skydance Media

Skydance Animation head John Lasseter has named longtime executive Holly Edwards as president of the division, Variety has learned.

Edwards replaces outgoing president Bill Damaschke, and will serve as Lasseter’s right hand in business dealings, as the former Pixar head sets his creative goals, an individual familiar with the company said.

Skydance, owned by Oracle heir David Ellison, declined to comment on the matter. Edwards’ promotion was announced at an informal company meeting on Thursday. She previously served as head of production.

The hire marks one of Lasseter’s first choices as leader of the division. Lasseter’s own hiring was met with backlash in Hollywood in light of accusations of misconduct against Lasseter during his time as Pixar CEO.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Holly Edwards

    Skydance Animation Names Holly Edwards President Under John Lasseter

    Skydance Animation head John Lasseter has named longtime executive Holly Edwards as president of the division, Variety has learned. Edwards replaces outgoing president Bill Damaschke, and will serve as Lasseter’s right hand in business dealings, as the former Pixar head sets his creative goals, an individual familiar with the company said. Skydance, owned by Oracle [...]

  • Ivanhoe Pictures

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Production Company Developing 'Baccarat Queen' Gambling Movie

    Ivanhoe Pictures, which produced “Crazy Rich Asians,” has partnered with Jeffrey Sharp and Sharp Independent Pictures to finance and co-produce “The Baccarat Queen” about Chinese gambler Cheung Yin “Kelly” Sun. The project is inspired by Michael Kaplan’s article “The Baccarat Machine,” published in Cigar Aficionado, about Sun amassing millions of dollars of winnings by teaming [...]

  • Jason Momoa Dune

    Jason Momoa Joins Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem in 'Dune' Reboot

    “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is in negotiations to join Legendary’s “Dune” reboot. If a deal closes, he would join a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya. Momoa will portray Duncan Idaho, a swordmaster in the house of Atreides who is the right-hand [...]

  • Sebastian Stan 'Destroyer' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto

    Sebastian Stan Replaces Chris Evans in Netflix's 'The Devil All the Time'

    Sebastian Stan is starring in Netflix’s backwoods drama “The Devil All the Time” after Chris Evans had to depart due to scheduling conflicts. Stan will appear alongside Tom Holland, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, and Bill Skarsgard. The film is an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel and set in a [...]

  • Shootings Stars 2019 / Red Carpet©

    European Shooting Stars Shine at Berlin Film Festival

    European Film Promotion, an agency representing national film organizations in 37 countries, staged the 22nd edition of European Shooting Stars at the Berlin Film Festival this week. The program places promising young actors from Europe in the limelight and acts as a spring board to launch their international careers. Prominent names to have benefited at [...]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    American Cinema Editors President Denounces Oscars Plans: 'Please Consider an Alternative'

    Stephen Rivkin, president of the American Cinema Editors organization, has issued a statement denouncing the Academy’s plans to present four Oscar categories during the commercial breaks and air the moments in condensed form later in the telecast. The Academy’s plans “will not amount to enough running time to save more than a handful of minutes,” [...]

  • Donna Gigliotti

    Oscar Producer Donna Gigliotti Says Winners' Speeches Will Not Be Edited (EXCLUSIVE)

    The organizers of this year’s Oscars don’t plan on trimming any of the speeches that will air on the telecast on Feb. 24. In an interview with Variety, Academy Awards producer Donna Gigliotti pushed back against the notion that the show would be condensing some of the remarks made onstage at the Dolby Theatre. “If [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad