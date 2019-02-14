Skydance Animation Names Holly Edwards President Under John Lasseter

Skydance Animation head John Lasseter has named longtime executive Holly Edwards as president of the division, Variety has learned.

Edwards replaces outgoing president Bill Damaschke, and will serve as Lasseter’s right hand in business dealings, as the former Pixar head sets his creative goals, an individual familiar with the company said.

Skydance, owned by Oracle heir David Ellison, declined to comment on the matter. Edwards’ promotion was announced at an informal company meeting on Thursday. She previously served as head of production.

The hire marks one of Lasseter’s first choices as leader of the division. Lasseter’s own hiring was met with backlash in Hollywood in light of accusations of misconduct against Lasseter during his time as Pixar CEO.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come.