‘Bumblebee’ Director to Tackle ‘Six Billion Dollar Man’ Adaptation for WB, Mark Wahlberg (EXCLUSIVE)

Travis Knight has come on board to direct Warner Bros.’ film adaptation of the classic TV show “Six Billion Dollar Man” with Mark Wahlberg attached to star.

Sue Kroll, Bill Gerber and Steve Levinson are producing with Bill DuBuque penning the script.

“The Six Billion Dollar Man” is based on the sci-fi TV series “The Six Million Dollar Man,” which is about a former astronaut, Colonel Steve Austin, portrayed by Lee Majors. Majors’ character, employed as a secret agent, had superhuman strength due to bionic implants. The series ran for five seasons on ABC between 1973 and 1978, and was based on Martin Caidin’s novel “Cyborg.”

The studio bought the rights to the project in 2017 from the Weinstein Company after the studio collapsed and had been looking for a director after Damian Szifron moved on from the project.

Knight is coming off the “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee,” which grossed $466 million at the worldwide box office, and was sought after by several studios before settling on this project.

