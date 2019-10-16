×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Caine, Lena Headey to Star in Modern-Day Version of ‘Oliver Twist’

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Caine poses for a portrait photograph in LondonBritain Michael Caine Portraits - 11 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Michael Caine, Lena Headey and pop star Rita Ora are to star in “Twist,” a modern-day, gender-bending film interpretation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel “Oliver Twist” for Sky, which will release the film day and date in theaters and on its pay-TV platform.

The title role of Oliver is played by Jude Law’s son Raff Law. In this version, Oliver is reinvented as a streetwise artist living on the streets of modern-day London.

A chance encounter with a gang of grifters led by the charismatic Dodge, played by Ora, propels Twist into a high-stakes heist to steal a priceless painting for master thief Fagin, portrayed by Caine, and his psychopathic business partner, Sikes, played by Headey. Franz Drameh, Sophie Simnett and David Walliams also star.

The film goes into production in London this fall, and will be available on the Sky Cinema pay-TV service on the same day as its theatrical release.

“Twist” is directed by Martin Owen, whose credits include “Killers Anonymous” and “The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud,” and produced by Unstoppable Film and TV, Posterity Pictures and Puregrass Films.

It is written by John Wrathall, whose credits include “The Liability,” with additional writing by Sally Collett and Martin Owen.

The producers are Matt Williams, Ben Grass, Jason Maza and Noel Clarke.  Financiers include Magna Entertainment Capital, Blue Rider and Lipsync Productions. International sales are with Arclight Films.

Two-time Academy Award winner Caine said: “Fagin is such an infamous character, it’s going to be great fun playing him. I’m really looking forward to working with Lena, Raff and the rest of the cast in London when we start shooting.”

Sarah Wright, director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions at Sky UK & Ireland, said: “‘Twist’ is Dickens’ classic tale as you’ve never seen it before. Daring, modern and packed full of the greatest British talent, this co-production demonstrates Sky’s ambition for original films.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Michael Caine poses for a portrait

    Michael Caine, Lena Headey to Star in Modern-Day Version of 'Oliver Twist'

    Michael Caine, Lena Headey and pop star Rita Ora are to star in “Twist,” a modern-day, gender-bending film interpretation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel “Oliver Twist” for Sky, which will release the film day and date in theaters and on its pay-TV platform. The title role of Oliver is played by Jude Law’s son Raff [...]

  • Lucia Milazzotto

    Rome MIA Director Lucia Milazzotto Talks Linear TV and Theatrical Comeback

    MIA market director Lucia Milazzotto is the main architect of Rome’s new format post-Mipcom, pre-AFM confab launched five years ago to serve as a driver for the Italian industry in the global arena. The MIA acronym stands for (Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or International Audiovisual Market). Milazzotto spoke to Variety about how this unique event featuring [...]

  • Ken Burns

    Ken Burns, Library of Congress to Present Documentary Award to 'Flannery'

    Documentarian Ken Burns is partnering with the Library of Congress and two philanthropic organizations to present a new award to “Flannery,” a documentary about Flannery O’Connor. Filmmaker Elizabeth Coffman and Jesuit priest Mark Bosco will be presented the first Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film on Oct. 17 at the library. The award includes [...]

  • Palazzo BarberiniPalazzo Barberini, Rome, Italy -

    International Execs Descend on Rome as MIA Market Serves Fresh Films, TV Dramas, Docs

    Rome’s MIA market for TV series, feature films and documentaries kicks off today with hundreds of international buyers descending upon the Eternal City for four-days (Oct. 16-20) of presentations of fresh top-notch mostly European product and dealmaking done in a more relaxed setting than Mipcom. The new concept mart now at its 5th edition, which [...]

  • Former Orange Studio Exec Andrei Kamarowsky

    Former Orange Studio Exec Andrei Kamarowsky Becomes Gulf Film COO (EXCLUSIVE)

    Andrei Kamarowsky, who recently stepped down from Orange Studio, where he spearheaded international, has joined Dubai-based distribution group Gulf Film as its chief operating officer. Founded three decades ago, Gulf Film is involved in both distribution and exhibition in the Middle East, and has close relationships with Studiocanal and Pathé, and output deals with STX [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad