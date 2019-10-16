Michael Caine, Lena Headey to Star in Modern-Day Version of ‘Oliver Twist’

Michael Caine, Lena Headey and pop star Rita Ora are to star in “Twist,” a modern-day, gender-bending film interpretation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel “Oliver Twist” for Sky, which will release the film day and date in theaters and on its pay-TV platform.

The title role of Oliver is played by Jude Law’s son Raff Law. In this version, Oliver is reinvented as a streetwise artist living on the streets of modern-day London.

A chance encounter with a gang of grifters led by the charismatic Dodge, played by Ora, propels Twist into a high-stakes heist to steal a priceless painting for master thief Fagin, portrayed by Caine, and his psychopathic business partner, Sikes, played by Headey. Franz Drameh, Sophie Simnett and David Walliams also star.

The film goes into production in London this fall, and will be available on the Sky Cinema pay-TV service on the same day as its theatrical release.

“Twist” is directed by Martin Owen, whose credits include “Killers Anonymous” and “The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud,” and produced by Unstoppable Film and TV, Posterity Pictures and Puregrass Films.

It is written by John Wrathall, whose credits include “The Liability,” with additional writing by Sally Collett and Martin Owen.

The producers are Matt Williams, Ben Grass, Jason Maza and Noel Clarke. Financiers include Magna Entertainment Capital, Blue Rider and Lipsync Productions. International sales are with Arclight Films.

Two-time Academy Award winner Caine said: “Fagin is such an infamous character, it’s going to be great fun playing him. I’m really looking forward to working with Lena, Raff and the rest of the cast in London when we start shooting.”

Sarah Wright, director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions at Sky UK & Ireland, said: “‘Twist’ is Dickens’ classic tale as you’ve never seen it before. Daring, modern and packed full of the greatest British talent, this co-production demonstrates Sky’s ambition for original films.”