×

Film News Roundup: Sinemia Offers Non-Subscription Discount Ticket Plan

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sinemia
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sinemia

In today’s film news roundup, Sinemia is offering a non-subscription movie ticket plan, the ACLU is starting a tour at SXSW and production has launched on a documentary about the Knoedler Gallery art scandal,

MOVIE TICKETS

MoviePass rival Sinemia is expanding its service with the launch of a discounted plan that does not require a subscription or use of an app.

Its Sinemia Limitless plan, launched Thursday, is offering a $70 digital or physical debit card of $100 value — valid for one year for ordering tickets from any theatre at any time. The digital card can purchase tickets online, while the physical card can buy online and in person at the box office.

Sinemia Limitless allows customers to make multiple ticket purchases on the same day and buy movie tickets for as many people as they want with a single transaction. It noted that the new plan eliminates the necessity of checking in with the app at the theater.

Sinemia said that convenience fees may apply to online transactions, while users can avoid online fees by ordering a physical card to use at the box office. A class action lawsuit was filed last year by users alleging hidden fees. The company has denied the claim.

Related

“We’re proud to offer a range of options for every type of moviegoer, including simpler plan without any limitations for those who prefer not to commit to a subscription,” said founder and CEO Rifat Oguz. “We’re all movie lovers, and we’re always looking for new and creative ways to improve the moviegoing experience. With Sinemia Limitless, even people without a smartphone can see movies at a discount with Sinemia at any theater.”

ACLU TOUR

The American Civil Liberties Union is launching a three-month tour of 15 cities, starting Friday at the opening of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin.

The events include a women’s rights brunch for International Women’s Day; a conversation with ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero, Amber Heard, Padma Lakshmi, and Ike Barinholtz; and a concert hosted by Lakshmi with Tom Morello and Questlove.

“For nearly 100 years, the ACLU has blazed trails, taken on the most difficult fights, and worked tirelessly to protect the civil liberties and rights of every person in this country,” said ACLU Chief Communications Officer Michele Moore. “The expansion of our membership and supporter bases combined with our legal and advocacy work has given America the strongest ACLU it has ever known, and we will fight just as hard in our next 100 years to create a more perfect union.”

The tour will go to Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland, Atlanta, Montgomery, Al., Miami, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia before concluding on June 2 in New York City. The tour features interactive exhibitions about voting rights, immigrants’ rights, and mass incarceration.

PRODUCTION LAUNCH

Melbar Entertainment Group has launched production on a feature documentary about the Knoedler Gallery art scandal, Variety has learned exclusively.

Between 1994 and 2011, the New York gallery had sold more than 60 forged works, including art by Robert Motherwell, Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko, for over $80 million in total. The film will be completed in late 2019.

The fully financed documentary-feature will be directed by veteran filmmaker Barry Avrich, whose credits include “The Last Mogul,” “Blurred Lines” and “Prosecuting Evil.”

Art dealer Glafira Rosales pleaded guilty selling over 60 fake works, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering and tax evasion. The forger, Pei-Shen Qian, was indicted but avoided prosecution by fleeing to China.

“The reception from those that observed, participated and were victimized has been overwhelming, affirming the continuing obsession with the art world,” Avrich said.

.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Sinemia

    Film News Roundup: Sinemia Offers Non-Subscription Discount Ticket Plan

    In today’s film news roundup, Sinemia is offering a non-subscription movie ticket plan, the ACLU is starting a tour at SXSW and production has launched on a documentary about the Knoedler Gallery art scandal, MOVIE TICKETS MoviePass rival Sinemia is expanding its service with the launch of a discounted plan that does not require a [...]

  • Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN MARVEL..Captain Marvel (Brie

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know 'Captain Marvel'?

    Some Marvel fans possess encyclopedic knowledge of characters that have been well established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but how well do you know “Captain Marvel”? The eponymous hero has appeared in Marvel comics since the 1960s, but this is her first-ever appearance in the MCU. Even if you could ace a quiz on the [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers Guild Blasts Talent Agencies Over Packaging Fees

    A Writers Guild of America negotiator has blasted Hollywood agencies over how they have characterized what would happen if packaging fees are eliminated. David Shore, co-chair of the guild’s negotiating committee, said in a message Thursday to WGA members that he strongly disagreed with the agents’ contention that eliminating packaging fees won’t result in more [...]

  • EARS TO YOU – In Disney’s

    Disney's 'Dumbo' Could Fly to $58 Million in Opening Weekend

    Disney’s live-action “Dumbo” is heading for as much as $58 million in North America on its opening weekend on March 29-31, early tracking showed Thursday. The first estimates from tracking services were unusually varied, with one estimating “Dumbo” to fall in the $28 million to $33 million range in its first weekend. “Dumbo,” directed by [...]

  • Eva Longoria

    Eva Longoria Joins Tessa Thompson in Jazz Drama 'Sylvie' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Eva Longoria has joined the cast of the forthcoming Tessa Thompson drama “Sylvie.” From writer-director Eugene Ashe, the indie follows a young woman (Thompson) who meets an aspiring saxophonist (former NFL player and actor Nnamdi Asomugha) working at her father’s Harlem record shop in the storied New York jazz age of the late ’50s. After [...]

  • michael b jordan coach spike lee

    Spike Lee Teams Up With Michael B. Jordan on New Short Film

    Newly minted Oscar winner Spike Lee is teaming up with “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan on a new short film for Coach that explores the way we hold words and objects close to our hearts – and how they can impact the way we live our lives. Titled “Words Matter,” the 90-second spot was released [...]

  • Charlie Corwin

    Former Imagine CEO Charlie Corwin Joins 'Crazy Rich Asians' Producer SK Global

    Former Imagine Entertainment chief executive officer Charlie Corwin has joined “Crazy Rich Asians” producer SK Global as co-CEO. SK Global co-chairmen Sidney Kimmel and Robert Friedland and CEO and president John Penotti made the announcement Thursday and said the hire is part of SKE’s push to aggressively expand its worldwide production of premium content for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad