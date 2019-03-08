Film News Roundup: Sinemia Offers Non-Subscription Discount Ticket Plan

In today’s film news roundup, Sinemia is offering a non-subscription movie ticket plan, the ACLU is starting a tour at SXSW and production has launched on a documentary about the Knoedler Gallery art scandal,

MOVIE TICKETS

MoviePass rival Sinemia is expanding its service with the launch of a discounted plan that does not require a subscription or use of an app.

Its Sinemia Limitless plan, launched Thursday, is offering a $70 digital or physical debit card of $100 value — valid for one year for ordering tickets from any theatre at any time. The digital card can purchase tickets online, while the physical card can buy online and in person at the box office.

Sinemia Limitless allows customers to make multiple ticket purchases on the same day and buy movie tickets for as many people as they want with a single transaction. It noted that the new plan eliminates the necessity of checking in with the app at the theater.

Sinemia said that convenience fees may apply to online transactions, while users can avoid online fees by ordering a physical card to use at the box office. A class action lawsuit was filed last year by users alleging hidden fees. The company has denied the claim.

“We’re proud to offer a range of options for every type of moviegoer, including simpler plan without any limitations for those who prefer not to commit to a subscription,” said founder and CEO Rifat Oguz. “We’re all movie lovers, and we’re always looking for new and creative ways to improve the moviegoing experience. With Sinemia Limitless, even people without a smartphone can see movies at a discount with Sinemia at any theater.”

ACLU TOUR

The American Civil Liberties Union is launching a three-month tour of 15 cities, starting Friday at the opening of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin.

The events include a women’s rights brunch for International Women’s Day; a conversation with ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero, Amber Heard, Padma Lakshmi, and Ike Barinholtz; and a concert hosted by Lakshmi with Tom Morello and Questlove.

“For nearly 100 years, the ACLU has blazed trails, taken on the most difficult fights, and worked tirelessly to protect the civil liberties and rights of every person in this country,” said ACLU Chief Communications Officer Michele Moore. “The expansion of our membership and supporter bases combined with our legal and advocacy work has given America the strongest ACLU it has ever known, and we will fight just as hard in our next 100 years to create a more perfect union.”

The tour will go to Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland, Atlanta, Montgomery, Al., Miami, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia before concluding on June 2 in New York City. The tour features interactive exhibitions about voting rights, immigrants’ rights, and mass incarceration.

PRODUCTION LAUNCH

Melbar Entertainment Group has launched production on a feature documentary about the Knoedler Gallery art scandal, Variety has learned exclusively.

Between 1994 and 2011, the New York gallery had sold more than 60 forged works, including art by Robert Motherwell, Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko, for over $80 million in total. The film will be completed in late 2019.

The fully financed documentary-feature will be directed by veteran filmmaker Barry Avrich, whose credits include “The Last Mogul,” “Blurred Lines” and “Prosecuting Evil.”

Art dealer Glafira Rosales pleaded guilty selling over 60 fake works, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering and tax evasion. The forger, Pei-Shen Qian, was indicted but avoided prosecution by fleeing to China.

“The reception from those that observed, participated and were victimized has been overwhelming, affirming the continuing obsession with the art world,” Avrich said.

