Sid Haig, Horror Actor in Rob Zombie Trilogy, Dies at 80

Sid Haig Dies Devil's Rejects
CREDIT: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Sid Haig, known for his role as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s “House of 1000 Corpses” trilogy, died Saturday. He was 80.

His wife announced the news on Instagram. Haig had a fall several weeks ago and suffered serious breathing complications after arriving at the hospital. He died of a lung infection.

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next,” Haig’s wife, Susan L. Oberg said. “He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. “We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. Sidney Eddie Mosesian. 7/14/39 – 9/21/19. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.”

Haig, who worked with Zombie on “House of 1000 Corpses,” “The Devil’s Rejects” and briefly on “3 From Hell,” played Captain Spaulding, the menacing, clown-makeup wearing father of the grisly Firefly family. According to a previous interview with Variety, before Haig’s death, Zombie said that the actor’s health complications interfered with his acting in Zombie’s recent film “3 From Hell.”

“As it became time to shoot the movie, Sig Haig’s health, who plays Captain Spaulding, just was in a place where he was not capable of making a film, unfortunately. So, I had to rewrite the whole thing and I didn’t want to lose that character because he’s so important to the movies, so we were able to do one scene with him and sort of complete his journey through the story,” said Zombie.

Haig, born in Fresno, California under the name Sidney Eddy Mosesian, played music in the 1950s, drumming his way to a number four hit single “Full House” with the T-Birds.

Then, he starred in director Jack Hill’s blaxploitation films during the late 1960s and 70s and were later regarded as feminist works. Titles include “The Host,” “Spider Baby,” “Coffy” and “Foxy Brown.” He starred opposite Pam Greer in many of Hill’s films.

Haig worked on dozens of films and television shows throughout his career, including George Lucas’ “THX 1138,” “Point Blank,” “Beyond Atlantis,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “Night of the Living Dead 3D” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown.” He can also be seen in “Kill Bill Vol. 2.”

He also made his way to the small screen, starring as a villain named Dragos in “Jason of Star Command.” He also appeared in “Gunsmoke,” “Get Smart,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “The A-Team.”

He is survived by his wife, Susan L. Oberg.

