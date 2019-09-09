Shout! Studios Takes U.S. on ‘Swift,’ Voiced By Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe (EXCLUSIVE)

Shout! Studios has taken all U.S. distribution rights to animated feature film “Swift,” which has a voice cast led by Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe.

The film is directed by Andrea Block and Christian Haas. The voice cast also includes Josh Keaton, David Shaughnessy, Arif Kinchen, Julie Nathanson and Rob Paulsen.

The film centers on a little swift, Manou, who grows up believing he’s a seagull. But when he tries to learn how to fly, he finds out the truth. Shocked, he runs away from home, meets birds of his own species and finds out who he really is. One day both seagulls and swifts face a dangerous threat, and Manou has an opportunity to be the hero of the day.

“Swift,” also known as “Manou the Swift,” is produced by Haas and Block for Luxx Film. It was written by Axel Melzener, Block and Phil Parker. Sola Media is handling international sales. The U.S. theatrical release will take place next year.

“‘Swift’s’ gorgeously animated and comical story of a bird and his adopted community weaves together themes of family, identity, courage, and adventure,” Jordan Fields, vice president of acquisitions at Shout! Studios, said.