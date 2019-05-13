×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shia LaBeouf, Mel Gibson Starring in Comedy About New York’s Super Rich, ‘Rothchild’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shia LaBeouf and Mel Gibson
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Shia LaBeouf and Mel Gibson will star in “Rothchild,” a dark comedy about New York’s super rich helmed by “Stan & Ollie” director Jon S. Baird. HanWay Films has boarded the project and will kick off international sales at Cannes. CAA Media Finance is handling the North American rights.

LaBeouf plays Becket Rothchild, who was cast out from the family. As an adult the charismatic Beckett hatches a plan to get back into the family and claim his birth right. There are nine Rothchild family members who stand between him and his fortune including Whitelaw (Gibson), the family patriarch and villain of the piece.

“Rothchild” is being produced by Los Angeles-based production company Unified Pictures. Keith Kjarval and Tyler Jackson will produce alongside Black Box Management’s Lowell Shapiro and Mike Dill who represent the writer.

“Rothchild is a satirical and thrilling ride, and I am elated to be working with a filmmaker like Jon Baird, who not only has an incredible track record of guiding award-winning performances, but is crafting this film to be an action packed cautionary tale on wealth and power,” said Kjarval.

Related

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart added: “The divide between the super-rich and the rest of the world is an ever growing one, and it’s both fun and fascinating to delve into its inner bowels along with our hero trying to scramble to the top and claim his piece.”

Gibson has several projects at Cannes including action comedy “Fatman,” in which he plays Santa Claus and which is being sold by Fortitude, and action movie “Force of Nature,” which Bluebox International is selling.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Gong Li

    Gong Li to Receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes

    Actress Gong Li will become the first person of Asian descent to win the Kering Group and Cannes Film Festival’s annual women in motion award. The prize will be presented by Kering’s chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault and the festival’s president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Fremaux at a dinner on Sunday. The award [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf and Mel Gibson

    Shia LaBeouf, Mel Gibson Starring in Comedy About New York's Super Rich, ‘Rothchild’

    Shia LaBeouf and Mel Gibson will star in “Rothchild,” a dark comedy about New York’s super rich helmed by “Stan & Ollie” director Jon S. Baird. HanWay Films has boarded the project and will kick off international sales at Cannes. CAA Media Finance is handling the North American rights. LaBeouf plays Becket Rothchild, who was [...]

  • Lupita Nyong'oSecret Chopard party, 71st Cannes

    Cannes 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

    The red carpets are being rolled out. The champagne is on ice. And the guest lists are being scrutinized. Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Cannes 2019… Tuesday, May 14Bodvár House of Rosés PartyA reception in honor of “The Dead Don’t Die’s” Luka Sabbat. 3.14 Hotel, 2 p.m. Cannes Film Festival Opening CeremonyThe festival’s [...]

  • Brittney Ramsdell

    Universal Music Group Ups Brittney Ramsdell to Multi-Label Film & TV Synch Role

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has promoted Brittney Ramsdell to senior vice president of film and TV synchronization for Republic Records, Def Jam Recordings, Island Records and Verve Label Group. The Santa Monica-based executive reports to UMG executive vice president Michele Anthony and will oversee synch efforts across film, television, video games, commercials and all other [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Doris Day, Chanteuse: Five of Her Greatest Musical Performances

    Doris Day may have died with a reputation of being Hollywood’s most scrubbed-clean and wholesome girl-next-door type. But she made it to the big screen courtesy her warmly simmering and easily quavering vocal tones. Before films beckoned, she was a featured vocalist with big band-era kings such as Bob Crosby (Bing’s brother) and Les Brown [...]

  • Sony Catapults the "Angry Birds Movie

    Sony Catapults 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Into Cannes

    A giant stuffed toy bird was catapulted from a Cannes beachfront pier Monday as Sony used its now traditional pre-festival slot to generate buzz for its new film “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” New footage from the movie dropped right after the stunt. The first picture made more than $540 million internationally. Voice talent including [...]

  • Tom Zickler Pays Tribute to DEFA

    Tom Zickler Pays Tribute to DEFA with 'Traumfabrik'

    “Traumfabrik” marks the return of one of Germany’s most successful producers back onto the film stage in more ways than one. A period-piece love letter to East Germany’s famed DEFA film studios, now known as Studio Babelsberg, “Traumfabrik” is a romantic drama set in 1961 that follows a young studio extra’s ambitious efforts to reunite [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad