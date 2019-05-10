×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Honey Boy’ Set for November Launch

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sundance Film Festival

Amazon Studios has set an awards season release of Nov. 8 for Shia LaBeouf’s show business drama “Honey Boy.”

The story centers on a child star attempting to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father over the course of a decade and is loosely based on LaBeouf’s life. “Honey Boy” was LaBeouf’s childhood nickname. The actor broke out in 2000 when he was 14 in Disney Channel series “Even Stevens,” then starred in “Transformers” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” while struggling with substance abuse and brushes with the law.

Hedges portrays the young-adult version of LaBeouf, while LaBeouf plays his own father. “A Quiet Place” star Jupe portrays the younger version of LaBeouf and Maika Monroe plays an aspiring actress named Sandra. LaBeouf is now 32.

Alma Har’el directed from LaBeouf’s script. Producers are Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features, and Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films. Automatik’s Fred Berger is executive producing. The film also stars Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr, Byron Bowers and Laura San Giacomo.

Related

Amazon paid $5 million for the global rights following the premiere of “Honey Boy” at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Amazon also bought domestic rights for the Mindy Kaling comedy “Late Night” for $13 million and spent $14 million apiece for the rights to “The Report” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon.”

“Honey Boy” will open in limited release against Lionsgate’s “Midway,” Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Universal’s romantic comedy “Last Christmas” and Warner Bros.’ horror thriller “Doctor Sleep.”

The story was first reported by Deadline.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Mel Gibson Kate Bosworth

    Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth to Star in Action Movie 'Force of Nature'

    Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth have signed on to star in the action movie “Force of Nature” with Michael Polish directing. Producers are Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla with Luillo Ruiz. Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are exec producing. Christian Mercuri’s Bluebox International will begin selling international rights at the Cannes Film [...]

  • My Son (Mon Garçon)

    Film Review: 'My Son'

    Director Christian Carion and his frequent star Guillaume Canet show off their very particular sets of skills in “My Son” (“Mon garçon”), a polished, if mechanical, vigilante thriller that attempts to combine the psychological deep dive of Denis Villeneuve’s “Prisoners” with the adrenaline shot of Pierre Morel’s “Taken.” Falling well short of those superior films, [...]

  • Liam Neeson

    Liam Neeson to Star in Action-Thriller 'The Minuteman'

    Liam Neeson is returning to familiar turf, starring in the independent action-thriller “The Minuteman” from director Robert Lorenz. Voltage Pictures is on board to represent the movie at the Cannes Film Festival. CAA and UTA Independent Film Group will co-represent the U.S. rights. Neeson has starred in the “Taken” trilogy, along with “Widows,” “The Commuter,” [...]

  • Andreas Carlsson Reginald Hudlin

    Reginald Hudlin Teams With Andreas Carlsson for 'Beyond the Velvet Rope'

    Reginald Hudlin (pictured at right), who received a Best Picture nomination for “Django Unchained,” will direct the musical “Beyond the Velvet Rope” with songs by hitmaker Andreas Carlsson. Ron Bass, who won an Oscar for the “Rain Man” screenplay, is writing the script with Walter Becker (“Wild Hogs”) and G.L. Lambert. Carlsson will produce with [...]

  • Zhang Ziyi Named Godmother of the

    Zhang Ziyi Named Godmother of the Trophée Chopard 2019 at Cannes Film Festival

    Actress Zhang Ziyi has been named “Godmother” of the 19th annual Trophée Chopard 2019 at Cannes Film Festival. As godmother, Zhang will present the award to both a male and female young actor on the rise. She follows “Godmother” Diane Kruger, who presented the award to Joe Alwyn and Elizabeth Debicki at Cannes film Festival [...]

  • Natasha Lyonne Cast in Jon Stewart's

    Natasha Lyonne Joins Jon Stewart's Political Drama 'Irresistible' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following her critically acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll,” Natasha Lyonne is heading back to the big screen. The actress is joining Steve Carell in the ensemble cast of Jon Stewart’s upcoming comedy “Irresistible.” The movie, also starring Topher Grace, Rose Byrne, and Chris Cooper, follows a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad