Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Honey Boy’ Set for November Launch

Amazon Studios has set an awards season release of Nov. 8 for Shia LaBeouf’s show business drama “Honey Boy.”

The story centers on a child star attempting to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father over the course of a decade and is loosely based on LaBeouf’s life. “Honey Boy” was LaBeouf’s childhood nickname. The actor broke out in 2000 when he was 14 in Disney Channel series “Even Stevens,” then starred in “Transformers” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” while struggling with substance abuse and brushes with the law.

Hedges portrays the young-adult version of LaBeouf, while LaBeouf plays his own father. “A Quiet Place” star Jupe portrays the younger version of LaBeouf and Maika Monroe plays an aspiring actress named Sandra. LaBeouf is now 32.

Alma Har’el directed from LaBeouf’s script. Producers are Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features, and Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films. Automatik’s Fred Berger is executive producing. The film also stars Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr, Byron Bowers and Laura San Giacomo.

Amazon paid $5 million for the global rights following the premiere of “Honey Boy” at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Amazon also bought domestic rights for the Mindy Kaling comedy “Late Night” for $13 million and spent $14 million apiece for the rights to “The Report” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon.”

“Honey Boy” will open in limited release against Lionsgate’s “Midway,” Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Universal’s romantic comedy “Last Christmas” and Warner Bros.’ horror thriller “Doctor Sleep.”

The story was first reported by Deadline.