Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ Moved Back to 2021

Warner Bros. has moved “Sherlock Holmes 3” back a year, with the studio announcing a Dec. 21, 2021 release date.

The studio had originally announced last May that “Sherlock Holmes 3” would open on Christmas Day of 2020 with Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as the titular British detective while Jude Law portrays his sidekick, Dr. Watson.

No director is yet attached. Chris Brancato has written the script. Susan Downey, Joel Silver and Lionel Wigram are producing “Sherlock Holmes 3.”

“Sherlock Holmes 3” will open a decade after the second film “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,” which also starred Jared Harris and Noomi Rapace, took in $545.4 million at the worldwide box office. The original “Sherlock Holmes,” which also starred Rachel McAdams, was released in 2009 and grossed $524 million globally. Guy Ritchie directed the first two films.

Warner Bros. made the announcement Monday and said that an untitled event film would go into the same Christmas 2020 slot. James Cameron’s “Avatar 2” is scheduled to open on Dec. 18, 2020, followed by “Sing 2” on Christmas Day.

“Sherlock Holmes 3” will open five days after Cameron’s “Avatar 3” and on the same day as Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania 4.” Warner Bros. also said Monday that it had taken an untitled animation event film off the schedule for that release date.