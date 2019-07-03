Kylie Minogue, The Vaccines Team For ‘Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ track

Pop star Kylie Minogue and indie rockers The Vaccines have formed an unlikely pairing on an original track for Aardman and Studiocanal’s “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.”

Kylie and The Vaccines have both just appeared at the Glastonbury music festival in the U.K. Their new collaboration, “Lazy,” was announced Wednesday, along with a fresh trailer for the new animated “Shaun the Sheep” movie.

The producers also revealed that YouTube star Joe Sugg will voice a cameo character in the picture, Pizza Boy.

“We love Kylie and we love Aardman, both [are] national treasures,” said The Vaccines’ singer Justin Hayward-Young. “Collaborating together on ‘Lazy’ was an honor and a dream come true. Maybe an unlikely pairing on the face of it – but one that makes total sense in a world as wonderful and mischievous as Shaun’s”

“Lazy” will feature in the film, which is released worldwide in the fall. It is published by Universal, Kobalt, and Beggars.

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” will see Shaun meet an alien called Lu-La who crash lands near his field. The new picture follows on from “Shaun the Sheep Movie,” which was released in 2015 and grossed $106 million worldwide. Studiocanal is financing the new film and will distribute it in the U.K., France, Germany, and Australia and New Zealand.