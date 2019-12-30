Sharon Stone Blocked From Dating App Bumble

Actress Sharon Stone’s profile was temporarily blocked on the dating app Bumble after users incorrectly reported her account as fake.

“I went on the @bumble dating sight [sic] and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me,” she tweeted on Sunday night. “Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

The site quickly responded by reactivating the “Basic Instinct” actress’ account, saying, “There can only be one Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. … We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles.”

Bumble’s editorial director, Clare O’Connor, also told Stone that she was unblocked and ensured her the mistake wouldn’t occur again. “You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey,” she continued.

So Catherine Tramell and Ginger McKenna fans still have a chance to match with the Oscar nominee. Stone will star in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Nurse Ratched series at Netflix, alongside Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Corey Stoll, Finn Wittrock and others.

Bumble is a dating app that shifts dating dynamics by requiring women to make the first move. The company calls itself the place “where people go to learn how to establish and maintain healthier connections.”