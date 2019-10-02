‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Signs With CAA

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The news comes ahead of his starring role in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to center on an Asian superhero.

Liu, who was born in China and moved to Canada with his family as a young boy, currently leads the CBC series “Kim’s Convenience.” The comedy won a ACTRA Award for outstanding ensemble performance in 2019. The cast scored nominations in 2018 and 2019. His credits also include “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Orphan Black,” and “Blood and Water,” for which Liu was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award and an ACTRA Award.

HarperCollins recently announced the company will publish Liu’s memoir, currently set for publication in 2021. The memoir will “recount his complicated childhood, including the weight of immigrant family expectations, his determination to follow his dream, and his gratitude for his parents’ sacrifices, love, and life lessons.”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” set to hit theaters Feb. 12, 2021, will also star Awkwafina and Tony Leung Chiu-wai. Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the film, while David Callaham is penning the script.

Liu continues to be represented by Chris Lee and Kyle Pak at Authentic Literary & Talent Management and attorney Shelby Weiser at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.