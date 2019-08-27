Shailene Woodley Joins Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf in ‘After Exile’

Shailene Woodley has joined Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf in the upcoming independent crime drama “After Exile.”

LaBeouf will play an ex-con who, after being released from prison for killing an innocent man after a violent robbery, must re-enter his old life with his father (De Niro) in order to save his younger brother from a life of drugs and crime. De Niro will play another ex-con suffering from alcoholism and guilt.

Woodley will portray a woman who grew up with LaBeouf’s character and suffered through a troubled relationship. After he leaves prison, she tries to rekindle their relationship. Filming will begin in November in Philadelphia.

Joshua Michael Stern, whose credits include the Steve Jobs biopic “Jobs” and the Epix series “Graves,” will handle directing duties. Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo are writing the script. Thorne and Steve Snyder of Pacific Shore Films are producing, with Pacific Shore also financing the film. Les Cohen is executive producing.

Woodley received an Emmy nomination for her role as one of the Monterey Five and a sexual assault survivor in the first season of “Big Little Lies.” She starred in 2018’s “Adrift” and will be seen in the Drake Doremus movie “Endings, Beginnings,” which premieres next month at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Woodley is repped by Hyperion, Management 360, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. The news was first reported by Deadline.