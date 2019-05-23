Cannes: Shailene Woodley’s ‘Misanthrope’ Bought for China Release

Chinese sales and distribution company Infotainment China Media has bought the China rights to “Misanthrope,” the new serial killer thriller starring Shailene Woodley. The deal was concluded with FilmNation Entertainment on the margins of the Cannes Film Festival.

Woodley (“Big Little Lies”, the “Divergent” franchise”) will play a cop recruited by the FBI to hunt down a murderer. Damian Szifron (“Wild Tales”) and Jonathan Wakeham wrote the screenplay, and shooting will begin in Atlanta later this year.

The film has already pre-sold around the world in territories including Hong Kong (Edko), Taiwan (Moviecloud), India (PVR), Taiwan (Moviecloud), France (Metropolitan) and Germany (Tobis), among many others.

At February’s European Film Market in Berlin, Infotainment CEO Cindy Mi Lin also snapped up two other works from FilmNation: Amazon Studios’ “The Aeronauts” starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, and “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” co-written and directed by Armando Iannucci (“The Death of Stalin”).

Lin said that she “feels positively” about the recent downsizing of the Chinese film industry, which has been on the rocks since a production freeze “Only the companies with real passion for movies will be left, and will keep trying to carve a pathway for the future.” As one of China’s earlier-established companies buying up foreign titles, Infotainment has imported about 200 movies in the past 15 years.