×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Good Traitor’ Wartime Drama Boarded by SF Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
"The Good Traitor"
CREDIT: Katalin Vermes

SF Studios has boarded Christina Rosendahl’s World War II-set drama “The Good Traitor,” based on the true story of Denmark’s ambassador to the U.S., Henrik Kauffmann, an unsung hero who risked everything to resist the Nazis.

The film will star Ulrich Thomsen, Denise Gough, Burn Gorman and Henry Goodman. As most of the story takes place in the U.S., the film will be predominantly in English.

“The Good Traitor” follows Kauffmann, who was the Danish ambassador to Washington in 1939 when World War II started and who declared himself to be the only true representative of a free Denmark in opposition to the Nazis. “The Good Traitor” started shooting in April in Hungary and Denmark, and will be released in Denmark in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of Denmark’s liberation.

“Many films are still being made about World War II, but with ‘The Good Traitor’ we finally have a completely new angle on the turbulent events and get a chance to see something that feels both fresh and compelling,” said Anita Simovic, head of international sales at SF Studios.

Related

Rosendahl, who made her directorial debut in 2006 with the youth film “Triple Dare” and went on to direct 2015’s “The Idealist,” said Kauffmann was a “wild, brave and surprising character.” The ambassador is “a political rebel who decides to go his very own way at a very dangerous time for Denmark. His singularity fascinates me deeply — his driving force and being completely uncompromising. He achieved extraordinary results, but at a high price.”

Rosendahl last directed the documentary feature “Violently in Love,” which sheds light on a Copenhagen-based shelter for women and children who have escaped domestic violence.

“The Good Traitor” is produced by Jonas Frederiksen, Nimbus Film, with support from the Danish Film Institute, DR, Nordisk Film & TV Fund, Copenhagen Film Fund and others. SF Studios will release the film across Scandinavia.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • The Coldest Game Polish Movie

    Polish Projects in the Pipeline

    “Charlatan” Director: Agnieszka Holland Producers: Marlene Film Production, Film & Music Entertainment, Madants Logline: Inspired by the real-life figure of Jan Mikolášek, Holland’s latest follows an herbalist who devotes his life to care for the sick, despite the challenges. Sales: Films Boutique “The Coldest Game” Director: Lukasz Kosmicki Producer: Watchout Studio, K5 Intl. Logline: Bill [...]

  • Charlatan Movie Polish Cinema

    Polish Producers Aim Beyond Borders

    A few years ago, when she was still an up-and-coming producer in Warsaw, Klaudia Smieja met skeptics who thought she’d bit off more than she could chew with “Mr. Jones”: an ambitious, 1930s-set drama directed by Academy Award nominee Agnieszka Holland, with a €10 million ($11.3 million) budget that dwarfed the typical ask for a [...]

  • ‘Tres’ From Oscar-Nominated Juanjo Gimenez Acquired

    ‘Tres’ From Oscar-Nominated Juanjo Gimenez Acquired by Le Pacte (EXCLUSIVE)

    France’s Le Pacte has acquired international and French rights to “Tres,” the second feature from Spain’s Juanjo Giménez, whose 2016 “Timecode” won a Cannes Palme d’Or for best short and went on to be nominated for an Academy Award. Set up at Spain’s Frida Films and Nadir Films, “Tres” will be co-produced by France’s Manny [...]

  • Via Dall’Aspromonte Cannes

    Italian Movies in the Pipeline

    A comic book about a chameleon-like master thief done as a live-action movie, a reinvention of the Spaghetti Western and a manhunt thriller with a Hollywood A-list cast are among buzz titles by Italian directors in various stages expected to soon be hitting the international festival circuit and, more important, entering the global movie market. [...]

  • Stefano Sollima'Soldado' film photocall, Rome, Italy

    'Soldado' Director Stefano Sollima Talks 'Colt,' Based on Sergio Leone Concept (EXCLUSIVE)

    Stefano Sollima, the Italian director known in Hollywood for “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and TV series “Gomorrah,” is set to shoot “Colt,” an English-language Western based on a Sergio Leone concept. The plan is to start shooting next winter. “Colt” is being produced by Leone’s children Raffaella and Andrea, via their Leone Film Group. [...]

  • Marco Bellocchio The Traitor Cannes

    Italian Shingles Take Up Global Cause

    With most top Italian production companies — Cattleya, Wildside and Palomar — now owned by non-Italian players, and Italian pubcaster RAI also increasingly thinking internationally, cinema Italiano is striving to break out of national confines more than ever. This means bigger budgets and auteurs turning toward genre — in particular, crime movies and biopics. Marco [...]

  • Making Waves The Art of Cinematic

    Cannes Plays Host to Plethora of Documentary Features

    While only a handful of documentary features have been selected for Cannes’ Official Selection, plenty of non-fiction action can be found in Cannes Market’s Doc Corner and environs, where doc professionals converge to get first looks at — or the first word on — titles with potential to connect with audiences on screens, large and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad