You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Signs Multi-Platform Production Deal With Lionsgate

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Seth Rogen
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures has a signed a multi-platform production deal with Lionsgate, the company announced on Thursday at its CinemaCon presentation.

Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and partner James Weaver are behind the firm, which has produced titles like “Blockers,” “Neighbors,” and the raunchy animated hit “Sausage Party.” The new deal will serve as an incubator for content like motion pictures, TV packages, and potential programming for Lionsgate’s cable channel Starz.

Rogen and partners will retain autonomy over Point Grey. Their first collaboration will be “Long Shot,” the romantic comedy starring Rogen and Charlize Theron, which hits May 3.

“Lionsgate is a leader in entertainment with few equals,” said Rogen, Goldberg, and Weaver. “Over the years we have developed some of our biggest hits with Joe Drake and Nathan Kahane — they have been among our biggest supporters. We are thrilled to be partnering with them, alongside Kevin Beggs in TV, and the entire Lionsgate team.”

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said the deal would generate “great returns for our two companies, our partners, and audiences around the world.”

Joe Drake, the head of Lionsgate’s motion picture group, has a long working relationship with Point Grey. They have worked on titles like “This Is the End,” “The Night Before,” and the cancer drama “50/50.”

This collaboration is the latest in a string of partnerships that Lionsgate has formed, including its collaboration with 3 Arts Entertainment. The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by motion picture group president of business & legal affairs Patricia Laucella and executive vice president of business & legal affairs Bonnie Stylides. Lionsgate television group president Sandra Stern and television chief operating officer Laura Kennedy repped their department.

UTA and law firm Felker Toczek negotiated the deal on behalf of Point Grey.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • Seth Rogen

    Seth Rogen's Point Grey Signs Multi-Platform Production Deal With Lionsgate

    Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures has a signed a multi-platform production deal with Lionsgate, the company announced on Thursday at its CinemaCon presentation. Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and partner James Weaver are behind the firm, which has produced titles like “Blockers,” “Neighbors,” and the raunchy animated hit “Sausage Party.” The new deal will serve as an [...]

  • Scorer Benjamin Wallfisch Has April Deluge

    Composer Benjamin Wallfisch Scores High in Versatility With 'Hellboy,' 'Hostile,' 'Shazam!'

    This month, three very different projects will showcase three sides of the same composer: a grand-scale symphonic score for a comic-book movie; a hardcore punk sound for a nightmarish supernatural tale; and a surprising combination of orchestra and electronics for an edgier-than-usual nature documentary. The composer is London-born Benjamin Wallfisch, and his music for “Shazam!,” [...]

  • Terminator CinemaCon

    'Terminator: Dark Fate' Brings Brutal Action and Welcome Inclusion to CinemaCon

    Blunt force and a dash of diversity helped “Terminator: Dark Fate” rise to the top of Paramount Pictures’ CinemaCon 2019 presentation on Thursday. The annual convention of movie theater owners, held in Las Vegas, got a lengthy footage reel from the forthcoming sequel in James Cameron’s famous action franchise. What was instantly clear inside the [...]

  • Jim Carrey

    Jim Carrey Responds to Mussolini Granddaughter's 'Bastard' Tweet About Him

    Jim Carrey had some choice words for Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter in response to their Twitter spat. “It’s a little disconcerting that she’s in government, not because she’s in government, but because she’s obviously still embracing evil,” Carrey told Variety at CinemaCon about Alessandra Mussolini, a member of European Parliament.  The actor and political artist recently [...]

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls 'Rocketman' Sex Scene Controversy 'Nonsense'

    Taron Egerton, who will play Elton John in the forthcoming “Rocketman,” responded to claims that Paramount attempted to cut out a gay sex scene from the biopic. “It’s nonsense,” Egerton told Variety‘s Marc Malkin when asked about the reports. “There is a love scene in the film. It’s been slightly blown out of proportion how extreme [...]

  • Linda Hamilton Terminator 2: Judgment Day

    Linda Hamilton: The Last Three 'Terminator' Movies Were 'Very Forgettable'

    Linda Hamilton has no problem saying hasta la vista to the last three “Terminator” films. “They’re very forgettable, aren’t they?” she said to Variety‘s Marc Malkin at CinemaCon on Thursday. Hamilton helped promote “Terminator: Dark Fate,” the sixth entry in the franchise and her return to the series after more than 25 years. She originated [...]

  • Playmobil the Movie

    STXfilms Buys Animated 'Playmobil: The Movie' for North America

    STXfilms has partnered with ON Animation Studios to acquire domestic distribution for the upcoming animated “Playmobil: The Movie,” based on the German toyline. The voice cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Gabriel Bateman. The movie is an ON Animation production. Producers are Aton Soumache, Dimitri Rassam, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad