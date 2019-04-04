Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Signs Multi-Platform Production Deal With Lionsgate

Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures has a signed a multi-platform production deal with Lionsgate, the company announced on Thursday at its CinemaCon presentation.

Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and partner James Weaver are behind the firm, which has produced titles like “Blockers,” “Neighbors,” and the raunchy animated hit “Sausage Party.” The new deal will serve as an incubator for content like motion pictures, TV packages, and potential programming for Lionsgate’s cable channel Starz.

Rogen and partners will retain autonomy over Point Grey. Their first collaboration will be “Long Shot,” the romantic comedy starring Rogen and Charlize Theron, which hits May 3.

“Lionsgate is a leader in entertainment with few equals,” said Rogen, Goldberg, and Weaver. “Over the years we have developed some of our biggest hits with Joe Drake and Nathan Kahane — they have been among our biggest supporters. We are thrilled to be partnering with them, alongside Kevin Beggs in TV, and the entire Lionsgate team.”

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said the deal would generate “great returns for our two companies, our partners, and audiences around the world.”

Joe Drake, the head of Lionsgate’s motion picture group, has a long working relationship with Point Grey. They have worked on titles like “This Is the End,” “The Night Before,” and the cancer drama “50/50.”

This collaboration is the latest in a string of partnerships that Lionsgate has formed, including its collaboration with 3 Arts Entertainment. The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by motion picture group president of business & legal affairs Patricia Laucella and executive vice president of business & legal affairs Bonnie Stylides. Lionsgate television group president Sandra Stern and television chief operating officer Laura Kennedy repped their department.

UTA and law firm Felker Toczek negotiated the deal on behalf of Point Grey.