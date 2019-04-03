You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Seth Rogen, Jacob Tremblay Crack Up Crowd at CinemaCon With Raunchy ‘Good Boys’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams, Jacob Tremblay, and Seth RogenUniversal Pictures Upcoming Slate Presentation, CinemaCon, Las Vegas, USA - 3 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s upcoming comedy “Good Boys” answers the age old question: “How f—ed up can one day get?”

The duo behind hit comedies like “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” and “Sausage Party” took the stage at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition trade show taking place in Las Vegas, to tease what Rogen refers to as their “Most refined, cultured work to date.”

“Ever since we made ‘Superbad,’ our work, we think honestly has very much matured over the years,” Rogen told the crowd of theater owners at Caesars Palace. “We’re growing up, I’m wearing a suit.”

The young stars of the film — Jacob Tremblay, Keith Williams, and Brady Noon — told the audience they were relieved to be in the presence of grown-ups.

“We’re super glad to be with adults because we’re not even allowed to see our own movie,” Tremblay joked of the film, which likely secured a hard R-rating. “But not anymore. We finally get to watch it because we’re with a room full of adults. So if you wouldn’t mind signing the release that’s coming around…”

Peter Levinsohn, president and CEO of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, introduced the cast. Before Rogen and crew took the stage, Levinsohn mused about the “disruption” roiling the theatrical business, alluding to the media consolidation taking place and the rise of streaming services.

Related

“This reinvention process can be really exciting,” said a decidedly unenthused-sounding Levinsohn. His remarks were frostily received by the audience of theater owners, many of whom are none too pleased with the changes taking place in the business.

“It’s hard to follow such an electrifying presentation,” Rogen joked of Levinsohn’s clearly well-rehearsed remarks. “Nobody wants to follow Led Zeppelin, but someone has to do it.”

Before the trailer rolled, Tremblay threw in one final disclaimer: “We apologize for what we’re about to do and say. Please believe this is not us, but our characters.”

The footage starts with Tremblay’s character telling his friends, “We’re in sixth grade now. We need to start doing sixth-grade things.”

Those “sixth-grade things” involve shenanigans like intentionally smuggling drugs, learning how to kiss, and running from the police. Yet despite the many times the boys drop f-bombs, they retain an innocence.

One moment in the trailer that played particularly well in the room unfolded as the boys hid out in a tent made out of sheets. Tremblay’s character’s younger sister pops in to assert her drug knowledge, saying, “I know what cocaine is.”

“Annabelle’s been watching ‘Dateline,'” the three whisper among themselves. “She knows what cocaine is.”

Good Boys,” which premiered at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, hits theaters on Aug. 16. During the studio’s presentation to exhibitors, Universal showcased footage and brought out big names for upcoming titles, including the “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham; “Last Christmas,” a rom-com starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, and Emma Thompson; and “Cats,” the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony-winning musical.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams, Jacob

    Seth Rogen, Jacob Tremblay Crack Up Crowd at CinemaCon With Raunchy 'Good Boys'

    Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s upcoming comedy “Good Boys” answers the age old question: “How f—ed up can one day get?” The duo behind hit comedies like “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” and “Sausage Party” took the stage at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition trade show taking place in Las Vegas, to tease what Rogen refers to as [...]

  • Jennifer Hudson

    'Cats' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Debuts at CinemaCon, Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Memory'

    Jennifer Hudson delivered an anthemic rendition of “Memory” to cap Universal Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday. Universal and Working Title didn’t release any footage from “Cats,” the studio’s big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, because studio chief Donna Langley said the film’s effects are so complicated that they have nothing to show the audience [...]

  • Agnieszka Holland Shoots Healer Tale 'Charlatan'

    Agnieszka Holland Shoots Healer Tale 'Charlatan'

    Agnieszka Holland, the director of Oscar nominated films “Europa Europa” and “In Darkness,” has begun shooting her latest pic, “Charlatan.” Films Boutique is handling foreign sales. The Polish director, whose last film “Mr. Jones” premiered in competition at Berlin Film Festival in February, started to lens the pic Monday in Mladá Boleslav prison in the [...]

  • Downton Abbey

    'Downton Abbey' Movie Will Center on Royal Family Visit

    The big-screen version of “Downton Abbey” will center on a royal visit. In a new trailer that debuted at CinemaCon, the Crawley family and their army of maids, butlers, cooks, and assorted domestics are thrown into disarray by the impending arrival of King George V and Queen Mary. The year is 1927 and the Crawleys [...]

  • Mel Gibson

    Mel Gibson Settles 'Professor and the Madman' Suit Ahead of Release

    Mel Gibson has settled a legal battle with Voltage Pictures over “The Professor and the Madman,” a film that tells the gothic backstory of the Oxford English Dictionary. Gibson sued the production company in 2017, alleging that it had reneged on a deal to give him approval of the final cut. Gibson stars as Professor [...]

  • Rachel Weisz Black Widow

    'Black Widow': Rachel Weisz Circling Key Role in Marvel's Standalone Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fresh off her Oscar nomination for “The Favourite,” Rachel Weisz has set her sights on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as she is in early talks join Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s “Black Widow” standalone movie. Though a deal has not yet been completed, sources tell Variety that talks are headed in that direction, with strong interest from [...]

  • Producer Shivani Rawat2018 Sundance Film Festival

    'Hotel Mumbai' Producer Shivani Rawat Steps Up to the Plate for Indie Films

    Shivani Rawat helped rescue “Hotel Mumbai” from the cold grip of Harvey Weinstein. When she saw the drama, which revisits the 2008 terrorist attacks at the famed Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the finished movie needed a distributor. The prestige picture starring Dev Patel was up for sale after the closure of the Weinstein Co. and the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad