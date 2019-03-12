‘Sesame Street’ Live-Action Movie Set for 2021

You can get to Sesame Street on Jan. 15, 2021.

Warner Bros. has set a release date for its live-action “Sesame Street” movie.

“Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel will helm the musical, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM.

Shawn Levy is producing with Michael Aguilar. Mike Rosolio and Chris Galletta have written drafts for the pic. Jesse Ehrman is shepherding the project for Warner Bros. Sesame Workshop, which holds the rights to the show, will also be involved in the development.

The educational series premiered in 1969 with a combination of live-action, puppetry, and animation. “Sesame Street” is the home of the Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, and Elmo.

The TV series is produced by Sesame Workshop, known as the Children’s Television Workshop until 2000, and was created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett.

Warner Bros. has also set an April 16, 2021, debut date for its “Tom and Jerry” animated movie. It’s the first title to land on that date.

The “Sesame Street” pic is the only title on the date, which is the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The studio had previously slotted an untitled event film on the date.