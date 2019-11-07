×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ballet Star Sergei Polunin, Steven Cantor Reunite for ‘Satori’ Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Satori
CREDIT: westend

Satori” will tell the latest chapter of ballet star Sergei Polunin’s story, as the enigmatic Ukrainian dance prodigy moves into choreography and attempts to rebuild his career.

The project reunites Polunin with Oscar-nominated Steven Cantor after the pair’s work on earlier feature documentary “Dancer.” The new film follows Polunin’s inauguration as a choreographer with his “Satori” project.

Polunin, once described as the “bad boy of ballet,” quit the Royal Ballet in London in 2012 after having been its youngest-ever principal dancer.

He has created Project Polunin, which creates works for stage and film, and has acted in movies including Rudolf Nureyev biopic “The White Crow” and Kenneth Branagh’s remake of “Murder on the Orient Express.”

As with “Dancer,” WestEnd Films has boarded worldwide sales on “Satori.” The London-based sales, production and finance outfit will introduce the film, which is in production, to buyers at AFM. “Dancer” sold to 25 territories, including to IFC/Sundance Selects in the U.S. and Dogwoof in the U.K.

Gabrielle Tana (“Philomena”) is producing with Jamie Schutz and Cantor. “Gabrielle and I were thrilled with the worldwide reception that ‘Dancer’ received and have continued to chronicle Sergei’s trajectory as a complex and enigmatic but ultimately breathtaking talent and young man,” Cantor said. “Where ‘Dancer’ looked at his whole life, family and influences, ‘Satori’ will focus more squarely on his creative process as performer and, for the first time ever, choreographer.”

WestEnd said “Satori” would peel away the layers of one of ballet’s most intriguing stars. Managing director Maya Amsellem said that “Dancer” had appealed “not only to Sergei’s fans but also to a wider audience,” and added that “there’s a strong appetite from the public to see what comes next for Sergei Polunin, which is what ‘Satori’ will unveil.”

“Satori” lines up on the WestEnd’s AFM slate alongside films including Ben Lewin’s “Falling for Figaro,” which stars Danielle Macdonald and Joanna Lumley, and “Incitement,” Israel’s Academy Award submission, a movie about the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin that will have a market screening at AFM.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Hustlers Movie

    Class Warfare Animates This Year's Awards Season

    The have-nots have had enough this awards season. As economic strife is seemingly deepening worldwide, those without financial resources are fighting back — on the big screen, at least. Oscar hopefuls ranging from “Hustlers,” “Parasite,” “Joker” and “Les Miserables” to “Harriet” and “Us” revolve around real and fictional people that take matters into their own [...]

  • Satori

    Ballet Star Sergei Polunin, Steven Cantor Reunite for ‘Satori’ Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Satori” will tell the latest chapter of ballet star Sergei Polunin’s story, as the enigmatic Ukrainian dance prodigy moves into choreography and attempts to rebuild his career. The project reunites Polunin with Oscar-nominated Steven Cantor after the pair’s work on earlier feature documentary “Dancer.” The new film follows Polunin’s inauguration as a choreographer with his [...]

  • Lloyd Braun Endeavor

    Lloyd Braun Joins Endeavor to Oversee Representation Businesses

    Endeavor has recruited industry veteran Lloyd Braun to oversee WME and the rest of the company’s portfolio of representation and management businesses. As part of the arrangement, Endeavor has invested in Braun’s Whalerock Industries consulting banner. Whalerock will continue to function with Endeavor as operating partner. Whalerock chief operating officer Anne-Marie O’Neill will become CEO [...]

  • Sundance

    XYZ Films Raises $100 Million in Production Financing

    Los Angeles-based production, sales and management outfit XYZ Films has raised $100 million in production financing across a slate of 15 to 20 films. Venture capital firm IPR.VC, based in Helsinki, Finland, is co-financing the slate. XYZ made the announcement Thursday on the second day of the American Film Market. Notable XYZ titles include Gareth [...]

  • Daniel Dae Kim Hellboy

    'Lost' Star Daniel Dae Kim Talks Hollywood's Growing Appetite for Asian Fare

    In the post-“Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Good Doctor” era, trawling Asia for new IP to bring to Hollywood has gone from being an “esoteric pursuit” to a “mad scramble,” actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim told Variety on the sidelines of the Asia Society’s U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit, which took place Tuesday, on the eve [...]

  • Infinity Hill

    Axel Kuschevatzky, Phin Glynn, Cindy Teperman Launch Infinity Hill (EXCLUSIVE)

    LOS ANGELES  — Longtime Telefonica and Viacom exec Axel Kuschevatzky, one of the Spanish-speaking world’s highest-profile film executives, is teaming with “Waiting for Anya” producer Phin Glynn and Cindy Teperman (“Animal”) to launch L.A, London and Buenos Aires-based Infinity Hill. A development-production-financing entity, Infinity Hill has unveiled a first film slate, with some some of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad