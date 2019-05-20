×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sequel to Independent Movie Hit ‘After’ Launches in Cannes

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
After21_0020.ARW
CREDIT: Courtesy of Quantrell D. Colbert/Voltage Pictures

After,” the highest grossing independent film of the year so far, is set to return with a sequel, with stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprising their roles. Voltage Pictures is selling the new pic in Cannes.

The first film, which had a reported production budget of $14 million, grossed more than $50 million at the international box office, with an additional $12 million contributed in the U.S.

After opening number one in 17 countries, the film has gone on to take $7.7 million in France, $8.2 million in Germany and $7 million in Italy. Other high performing territories included Russia, where it took $2.8 million, Benelux, which delivered $1.4 million, and Scandinavia, where it generated $2.7 million.

The film and its sequel are based on Anna Todd’s young adult romantic novel series.

Producers of the new film are Todd, Jennifer Gibgot (“17 Again,” “Step Up”), Wattpad’s Aron Levitz and Eric Lehrman, CalMaple’s Mark Canton (“Den of Thieves,” “300”) and Courtney Solomon (“Cake,” “An American Haunting”). Voltage’s Nicolas Chartier and COO Jonathan Deckter will executive produce alongside Andrew Panay. Todd has written the script with Mario Celaya.

Related

“We’ve already seen what this magic mix of a compelling narrative, extremely hardworking talent and insatiable fans can do at the box-office on ‘After,’” said Deckter. “We partnered with incredibly strategic international distributors on the first installment of ‘After,’ who were able to unlock the film’s immense value and we can’t wait to get back to work on the second.”

Voltage’s production and sales slate for Cannes include the action-thriller “The Minuteman,” starring Liam Neeson, and the gangster biopic “Lansky,” starring Harvey Keitel, Emory Cohen, Sam Worthington and Austin Stowell.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Cannes Placeholder Red Carpet

    Cannes: KKR and Atwater to Launch Library Pictures, Boost Local-Language Film

    Local-language film making is to get a fillip through the launch of Library Pictures international. The company is backed by a consortium of investors led by media investment firm Atwater Capital and a newly formed Germany-based media company established by KKR. The new firm is intended as a content financing entity to support industry-leading filmmakers [...]

  • After21_0020.ARW

    Sequel to Independent Movie Hit 'After' Launches in Cannes

    “After,” the highest grossing independent film of the year so far, is set to return with a sequel, with stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprising their roles. Voltage Pictures is selling the new pic in Cannes. The first film, which had a reported production budget of $14 million, grossed more than $50 million [...]

  • Liam Gallagher and Son shopping at

    Cannes: Screen Media Buys 'Liam Gallagher: As It Was' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Screen Media has acquired North American rights to Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald’s feature documentary “Liam Gallagher: As It Was.” The film follows the former Oasis frontman as he finds himself on the periphery of the rock ‘n’ roll world after years spent at the white hot center of the music world. Screen Media will [...]

  • La Casa de Papel Netflix

    Madrid Region Booms as an International Production Hub

    Madrid is booming as never before in its 125-year film history; arguably, no other European site is currently transforming so quickly into a global production hub. A 20-minute drive north of the Spanish capital, a large white-concrete hanger has been built beside the Madrid-Burgos motorway, at the entrance to Tres Cantos, a well-heeled satellite village and industrial [...]

  • Emirati Comedy

    Cannes: Stuart Ford's AGC Takes World Sales on Emirati Comedy 'Rashid and Rajab'

    Stuart Ford’s AGC International sales arm has taken global distribution rights outside the Middle East to Dubai-set concept comedy “Rashid and Rajab” which will be hitting movie theaters in the region starting in June. The deal between the film’s production company Image Nation Abu Dhabi and AGC, which have a close rapport, was signed in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad