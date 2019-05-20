Sequel to Independent Movie Hit ‘After’ Launches in Cannes

“After,” the highest grossing independent film of the year so far, is set to return with a sequel, with stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprising their roles. Voltage Pictures is selling the new pic in Cannes.

The first film, which had a reported production budget of $14 million, grossed more than $50 million at the international box office, with an additional $12 million contributed in the U.S.

After opening number one in 17 countries, the film has gone on to take $7.7 million in France, $8.2 million in Germany and $7 million in Italy. Other high performing territories included Russia, where it took $2.8 million, Benelux, which delivered $1.4 million, and Scandinavia, where it generated $2.7 million.

The film and its sequel are based on Anna Todd’s young adult romantic novel series.

Producers of the new film are Todd, Jennifer Gibgot (“17 Again,” “Step Up”), Wattpad’s Aron Levitz and Eric Lehrman, CalMaple’s Mark Canton (“Den of Thieves,” “300”) and Courtney Solomon (“Cake,” “An American Haunting”). Voltage’s Nicolas Chartier and COO Jonathan Deckter will executive produce alongside Andrew Panay. Todd has written the script with Mario Celaya.

“We’ve already seen what this magic mix of a compelling narrative, extremely hardworking talent and insatiable fans can do at the box-office on ‘After,’” said Deckter. “We partnered with incredibly strategic international distributors on the first installment of ‘After,’ who were able to unlock the film’s immense value and we can’t wait to get back to work on the second.”

Voltage’s production and sales slate for Cannes include the action-thriller “The Minuteman,” starring Liam Neeson, and the gangster biopic “Lansky,” starring Harvey Keitel, Emory Cohen, Sam Worthington and Austin Stowell.