×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Selfridges Opening Three-Screen In-Store Movie Theater in London

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: glimpseu

High-end shoppers and film-goers will be able to combine both pursuits at Selfridges, when it opens a permanent three-screen movie theater inside its flagship London store later this year.

The department store has hitherto been known as a destination for shoppers seeking out upmarket fashions. It has now partnered with boutique independent chain Olympic Studios to ready what will be known as The Cinema at Selfridges.

Claiming to be the first department store in the world to offer such a facility, Selfridges said the theater will be fitted out with the latest state-of-the-art sound and vision tech. There will be a street entrance and one from within the store.

The screens will be programmed with new pictures, spanning blockbusters and indie fare. The Selfridges Cinema opens in Nov.

Selfridges’ flagship store opened in 1908 and its story, and that of its founder, was told in ITV and PBS drama “Mr. Selfridge,” starring Jeremy Piven as Harry Gordon Selfridge. It has changed hands several times since and is now under Canadian ownership.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our very own Selfridges cinema within our London Oxford Street store later this year,” said Selfridges managing director Simon Forster. “For us this is a very exciting, yet natural extension to what Selfridges does, which is to provide customers with an extraordinary experience all year round.”

Olympic Studios also has theaters in two other London locations. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Selfridges to create an amazing new cinema destination,” said Olympic’s Simon Burdge. “The Selfridges Cinema will be our third and as is the case with each of our locations, it will be unique and one I hope film lovers will love going to.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Selfridges Opening Three-Screen In-Store Movie Theater

    Selfridges Opening Three-Screen In-Store Movie Theater in London

    High-end shoppers and film-goers will be able to combine both pursuits at Selfridges, when it opens a permanent three-screen movie theater inside its flagship London store later this year. The department store has hitherto been known as a destination for shoppers seeking out upmarket fashions. It has now partnered with boutique independent chain Olympic Studios [...]

  • Coming Home Again

    Toronto Film Review: 'Coming Home Again'

    An intimate chamber piece that tightly interlaces remembrances of food and family, Wayne Wang’s quietly sensitive “Coming Home Again” adapts Chang-rae Lee’s award-winning 1995 New Yorker essay, a personal piece on Lee’s caring for his terminally ill mother and cooking her Korean dishes. A filmmaker with a diverse slate that includes the likes of “The [...]

  • American Son

    Toronto Film Review: 'American Son'

    As one segment of Americans complacently denies racism still exists, others consider discrimination true enough to worry about their loved ones’ safety every time they go out — let alone face a law enforcement official. That is the issue addressed head-on by Christopher Demos-Brown’s “American Son,” whose Booth Theater production from last year has been [...]

  • Callie KhouriLifetime 'Patsy & Loretta' panel,

    Callie Khouri Backs Writers Guild of America West President David Goodman

    Oscar-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri has issued a strong endorsement for David Goodman for re-election as president of the Writers Guild of America West. “I have been a member of the WGA for twenty-nine years,” Khouri said in a email to members. “I’ve seen us win some and lose some. But after all these years I [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix'The Joker' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto

    Joaquin Phoenix on 'Joker': "It Was One of the Greatest Experiences of My Career"

    Joaquin Phoenix wrestled with playing the Joker before he signed on to Todd Phillips’ latest film. The actor talked about coming to terms with the role at a Q&A following the North American premiere of “Joker” at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday night. “I mean honestly, it wasn’t an easy decision at first,” Phoenix [...]

  • Papicha

    Cannes’ ‘Papicha’ Receives Tokenized Investment from Hong Kong Financiers (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Papicha,” the Algerian film which appeared in Un Certain Regard at Cannes this year, has received finance from two Hong Kong companies which have used modern financial techniques to “tokenize” their direct investment in the film’s equity. Directed by Mounia Meddour, the film, a female emancipation story about a woman daring to put on a [...]

  • Hit Japanese animation Weathering With You

    Japan's 'Weathering With You' Set for China Theatrical Release

    “Weathering With You,” the hit Japanese animation directed by Makoto Shinkai, is set for a theatrical release in mainland Chinese theaters. Chinese state media reported on Monday that the film had been approved by China’s censors, but said that the film had not yet been given a release date. After his previous hit “Your Name,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad