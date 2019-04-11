×
'Secret Life of Pets 2' Trailer Shows the Emotional Side of Animals

Dave McNary

Universal Pictures is celebrating National Pet Day by dropping a new trailer for “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” highlighting the “emotional” side of our furry friends.

The footage shows the terrier Max, voiced by Patton Oswalt, being taken to the vet by his owner (Ellie Kemper) due to the stress of protecting her toddler son Liam.

Kevin Hart’s rabbit Snowball later tells Max, “The baby is leaving the nest,” as Liam heads off to school for the first time. But Harrison Ford, making his animated-film debut as the Welsh Sheepdog Rooster, pushes Max to deal with his fears.

“The first step of not being afraid is acting like you’re not afraid,” Rooster declares.

The voice cast includes returnees Chloe the tabby cat (Lake Bell) and Gidget the Pomeranian (Jenny Slate), as well as newcomer Daisy the Shih Tzu (Tiffany Haddish). Oswalt replaces original star Louis C.K. as Max. Chris Renaud returns as the director, as well as screenwriter Brian Lynch.

The trailer arrives a day after the announcement of an upcoming “Secret Life of Pets” ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, called “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!,” adjacent to the “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” attraction.

Universal promoted “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at last week’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, with Haddish and Hart taking the stage. The sequel to 2016’s “The Secret Life of Pets,” which grossed more than $875 million worldwide, hits theaters on July 7.

