Sebastian Stan Replaces Chris Evans in Netflix’s ‘The Devil All the Time’

Dave McNary

Sebastian Stan 'Destroyer' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 10 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstoc

Sebastian Stan is starring in Netflix’s backwoods drama “The Devil All the Time” after Chris Evans had to depart due to scheduling conflicts.

Stan will appeal alongside Tom Holland, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, and Bill Skarsgard.

The film is an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel and set in a fictional town called Knockemstiff, Ohio, where a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews. The story, told across two decades, centers on a bullied kid who becomes a man who knows when to take action, a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff.

Antonio Campos, whose credits include “The Sinner” and “Christine,” is directing from a script he co-wrote with Paulo Campos. Producers include Randall Poster, Ninestories’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, and Max Born. Annie Marter and Jacob Jaffke are executive producing.

Stan has portrayed Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in Marvel’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Black Panther,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” He also starred in “Ricki and the Flash,” “The Martian” and “I, Tonya.”

Evan’s is also an Avenger, portraying “Captain America” in Marvel’s movies. He has been in talks to star in director Antoine Fuqua’s past-lives drama “Infinite” for Paramount Pictures.

Stan is repped by ICM Partners, Brookside Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

