Sean Penn to Direct, Star in ‘Flag Day’ With Daughter Dylan Penn

Sean Penn is set to direct and star in the conman drama “Flag Day” alongside his daughter Dylan Penn, his son Hopper Penn, Josh Brolin and Miles Teller.

The cast includes two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (“Fosse/Verdon”), Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble, and Katheryn Winnick (“Vikings”).

Jez Butterworth (“Edge of Tomorrow”) wrote the screenplay, which is based on Jennifer Vogel’s 2005 memoir “Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life.” “Flag Day” is described an illuminating portrait of a daughter struggling to overcome the loving yet dark legacy of her conman father.

Producers are William Horberg, Jon Kilik and Fernando Sulichin. Production companies are Wonderful Films, Rahway Road, New Element Films and Clyde Is Hungry Films.

Rocket Science and Wild Bunch will executive produce and are handling international sales, with CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, representing the U.S. and China rights. Executive producers are Christelle Conan, Anders Erdén, Peter Touche, Phyllis Laing, Devan Towers, Thorsten Schumacher, Vincent Maraval, John Wildermuth, Sidney Kimmel and Allen Liu. Funding is provided by Ingenious Media, New Element Media and Manitoba Film and Music.

Penn won Academy Awards for “Milk” and “Mystic River” and directed “Into the Wild,” “The Pledge,” “The Crossing Guard” and “The Indian Runner.” Dylan Penn has worked as a model with feature film roles in “Elvis & Nixon” and “Condemned.”

Brolin most recently starred in Marvel’s “The Avengers” franchise and is in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune.”

Penn is represented by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein. Dylan Penn, Brolin, Teller, Winnick and Butz are represented by CAA; Hopper Penn by ICM; Marsan by UTA / Markham, Froggatt and Irwin; Noble by Buchwald / Artists First, and Dickey by BRS / Gage Talent Agency.