Film News Roundup: Sean Astin Cast in ‘Mayfields Game,’ ‘Charming the Hearts of Men’

In today’s film news roundup, Sean Astin gets two roles, two “Peanuts” movies are set for release, “One Last Night” gets distribution and Brian De Palma gets honored.

CASTINGS

Sean Astin has been cast in a pair of upcoming feature films: “Mayfield’s Game” opposite Mira Sorvino and “Charming The Hearts of Men” opposite Kelsey Grammer.

Astin is best known for portraying Samwise Gamgee in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy (2001–2003) and Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger in “Rudy.” He also played Bob Newby in the second and third season of “Stranger Things” and will appear in the second season of his show “No Good Nick,” which premieres Aug. 5 on Netflix.

Astin is repped by Stewart Talent, Luber/Rocklin and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen, LLP

PEANUTS MOVIES

CineLife Entertainment has partnered with CBS Home Entertainment as the North American theatrical distributor for 1969’s “A Boy Named Charlie Brown” and 1972’s “Snoopy, Come Home.”

This is the first time the digitally remastered films have been available for theatrical bookings since their original release dates.

“A Boy Named Charlie Brown” will re-open in theaters on Aug. 18, 21 and 24. The story sees Charlie Brown muster up the courage to enter his school’s spelling contest, before going on to compete in the National Spelling Bee.

“Snoopy, Come Home” is set to re-open on Sept. 29, Oct 3 and Oct. 5. in a story in which Snoopy’s original owner wants to reclaim him.

“We are thrilled to be associated with ‘Peanuts’ for the 50th anniversary of this timeless classic. The characters have stood the test of time and their adventures are as relevant today as they were 50 years ago,” said Ronnie Ycong, EVP of exhibitor relations and operations at Spotlight Cinema Networks.

ACQUISITION

ASA Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the comedy “One Last Night,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Brian Baumgartner, Luke Brandon Field, Rachele Schank, Ali Cobrin and Kelly Stables star. The film is written, directed and produced by Anthony Sabet. “One Last Night,” will hit theaters and VOD on Aug. 16.

The story centers on Field and Schank’s characters going on a first date to a movie where they become so engaged in a heated discussion that they do not notice the theater closing, leaving them locked inside. As they search for an escape, they quickly find themselves falling for one another.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Hamptons International Film Festival will honor director Brian De Palma with a Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the 2019 festival.

De Palma will also participate in “A Conversation With” at the festival with festival co-chair Alec Baldwin.

De Palma’s credits include “Mission: Impossible,” “The Untouchables,” “Carrie,” “Scarface,” “Carlito’s Way,” “Casualties of War” and “Blow Out.”

“Brian De Palma’s filmography suggests one word: excitement,” Baldwin said. “Few directors in movie history have generated the kinds of feelings found in Brian’s films. Although he often worked with big stars and great writers, Brian is responsible for most of the excitement in his films.”