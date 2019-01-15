×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther,’ ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Snag Scripter Award Nominations

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
KiKi Layne as Tish and Colman Domingo as Joseph star in Barry Jenkins' IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, an Annapurna Pictures release.
CREDIT: Tatum Mangus / Annapurna Picture

Black Panther,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “The Death of Stalin,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and “Leave No Trace” have received nominations for the USC Libraries Scripter Award for best movie adaptation.

Due to a tie, six nominations were announced Tuesday in the television category for episodes of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Looming Tower,” “Patrick Melrose,” and “Sharp Objects,” along with the miniseries “A Very English Scandal.”

The Scripter Awards, now in their 31st year, honors the year’s best film and television adaptations, along with the works on which they are based. The USC Libraries will announce the winners on Feb. 9 in the Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library.

Barry Jenkins, who wrote the script for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” won the award two years ago for “Moonlight.” “Call Me by Your Name” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” won the awards last year.

The film finalists are, in alphabetical order by film title:

Screenwriters Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole for “Black Panther,” based on the character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby
Screenwriters Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty and author Lee Israel for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Screenwriters Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, and David Schneider for “The Death of Stalin,” based on the graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin
Screenwriter Barry Jenkins and author James Baldwin for “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Screenwriters Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini for “Leave No Trace” based on the novel “My Abandonment” by Peter Rock.

Related

The television finalists are, in alphabetical order by series title:

Tom Rob Smith, for the episode “The Man Who Would Be Vogue” from “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” and author Maureen Orth for the nonfiction book “Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History”
Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, for the episode “Holly” from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and author Margaret Atwood
Dan Futterman and Ali Selim, for the episode “9/11” from “The Looming Tower,” and author Lawrence Wright
David Nicholls for the episode “Bad News,” from “Patrick Melrose,” based on the series of novels by Edward St. Aubyn
Marti Noxon for the episode “Vanish,” from “Sharp Objects,” and author Gillian Flynn
Russell T Davies, for “A Very English Scandal,” and author John Preston
Chaired by USC professor and past president of the Writers Guild of America, West, Howard Rodman, the 2019 Scripter selection committee selected the finalists from a field of 90 film and 55 television adaptations.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • 'Pacific Rim Uprising' film premiere

    John Boyega to Produce South African Thriller ‘God is Good’

    John Boyega will executive produce South African crime thriller “God Is Good” and oversee the movie’s soundtrack through his recently minted UpperRoom Records label. The project will be produced by former Sony International exec Josephine Rose’s Bandit Country. Billed as “Prisoners” meets “City of God,” the movie is set in the Cape Flats area and [...]

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer

    Tom Holland Swings Back Into Action in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' First Trailer

    Tom Holland embarks on a European adventure in the first trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” In footage released on Tuesday morning by Sony Pictures, the young superhero doesn’t even bother to pack his Spider-Man costume, saying, “Europe doesn’t really need a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.” But his plans change in Venice when perturbed spymaster Nick [...]

  • John Lasseter Skydance Hiring

    Insiders Question If John Lasseter Has Reformed Enough to Merit Skydance Hiring

    Hollywood loves a comeback story, whether it’s an actor overcoming an addiction or a director finding a hit after a series of flops. It offers hope. In the era of reckoning, that sentiment seems somewhat out of fashion. “Their time is up,” Oprah Winfrey said at last year’s Golden Globes, dispatching sexual harassers with biblical [...]

  • hollywood debt

    Can Hollywood's Biggest Media Companies Avoid Getting Crushed by Debt?

    Randall Stephenson, AT&T’s chairman-CEO, summoned all of his folksy Oklahoma earnestness as he made an enthusiastic pitch to Wall Street analysts about the telephone company’s bold efforts to transform itself into a multimedia powerhouse. It was late November, less than six months after AT&T had wrapped up its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner. But [...]

  • Bertrand Tavernier

    Bertrand Tavernier Launches New Effort Restoring French Film Scores

    PARIS —  A True Renaissance Man of French cinema, director, historian and film preservationist Bertrand Tavernier can now claim another title – maestro. For the past several months, the filmmaker has been working on a project honoring several pioneering French composers, restoring several pieces and putting together a program that he presents on Saturday January [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad