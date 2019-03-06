‘School of Rock’ Actor Arrested, Charged With Stealing Guitars

Joey Gaydos Jr., who played lead guitarist Zack “Zack Attack” Mooneyham in Jack Black’s “School of Rock” band, was arrested by Florida police for stealing guitars and an amp over the past five weeks.

The 28-year-old former child actor faces open theft and shoplifting cases in Sarasota, Venice, and North Port, according to NBC News.

On Jan. 31, a store owner allowed Gaydos to play an $800 Les Paul Epiphone Prophecy. After a few minutes, however, he ran out of the store with the guitar without having paid for it, according to a Sarasota County probable cause affidavit obtained by Variety.

Security video footage from Troll Music in Venice on Feb. 7 shows Gaydos strolling around the store playing a guitar before the theft.

The Venice Police department tweeted, “COME ON! When will thieves learn that almost all establishments have cameras? This sticky-fingered bandit made off with a guitar while the employee was distracted.”

COME ON! When will thieves learn that almost all establishments have cameras? This sticky-fingered bandit made off with a guitar while the employee was distracted. If you have any information please call 941-486-2444, VPD case# 19-000288 pic.twitter.com/q79cZkRWiL — Venice Police (@VenicePoliceFL) February 7, 2019

NBC News reports that Gaydos then stole a $1,900 guitar from Sam Ash Music Store on Feb. 11. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody and released him the next day. He allegedly told his arresting officer, “I need to be arrested. I stole the guitar.” Gaydos blamed the thefts on his drug addiction, according to Venice Police Department records.

The actor’s IMDb page lists his “School of Rock” role as his only film credit and claims the actor began playing guitar at the age of 3.

According to Manatee County and Sarasota Sheriff’s jail records, Gaydos faces charges of two counts of grand theft and one count of shoplifting.