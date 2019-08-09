×

'Schitt's Creek' Star Emily Hampshire Heads Horror Movie 'Home' (EXCLUSIVE)

Dave McNary

Emily Hampshire
“Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire has signed on for the lead role of independent psychological horror movie “Home.”

Hampshire is also executive producing for the first time on “Home.” Production begins on Aug. 13 in Montreal.

Hampshire just wrapped the sixth and final season of CBC Television “Schitt’s Creek,” playing motel clerk and owner Stevie Budd, and also recently starred as Jennifer Goines in Syfy’s series “12 Monkeys.”

Adam O’Brien of Delirium Pictures is directing “Home” from a script by Philip Kalin-Hajdu, who is also producing with Benoit Beaulieu. The story is set after the death of a couple’s newborn son, which leads to the couple separating. Alone in her house, she is convinced that her son is still alive, unaware that the death of her baby has caused the birth of something terribly sinister.

“This part was meant for Emily and what she’s creating has gone beyond any of our expectations – she’s incredible,” said Kalin-Hajdu.

O’Brien won the Emerging Talent Award at the 2014 Fantasia Film Festival and the Directorial Discovery Award at the 2014 Rhode Island International Horror Film Festival. Kalin-Hajdu co-wrote and produced “Game of Death,” which had its world premiere at SXSW in 2017 before a major festival run. He is also producer on the web series “YidLife Crisis.”

