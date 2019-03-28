×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Ties the Stories Together: Watch the First Full Trailer

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

The first trailer for “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” was released on Thursday, giving fans an extended look at the upcoming film after unveiling a few macabre teasers during the Super Bowl earlier this year. 

The film follows a group of teenagers as they solve a string of mysterious murders. In 1968, the teenagers discover a book full of scary stories inside a mansion belonging to the Bellows family, which has loomed large in small town of Mill Valley for generations. A young girl named Sarah, the author of the mysterious book, has filled the pages with terrible secrets. However, as it’s revealed in the first trailer you don’t read Sarah’s book, “the book reads you!” 

André Øvredal (“The Autopsy of Jane Doe”) directs the upcoming film. Guillermo del Toro produced and wrote the screen story alongside Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan. Del Toro came on to the project in April of 2018, a month after winning Oscars for best picture and director for “The Shape of Water.” 

Dan and Kevin Hageman wrote the screenplay based on the popular children’s book trilogy by Alvin Schwartz published in the ’80s and ’90s. This new translation, however, will attempt to thread all the stories together in one narrative.

Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, and Natalie Ganzhorn star. CBS Films and Lionsgate will release “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” on Aug. 9, 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • John Stankey and Kevin Tsujihara

    John Stankey Hosts Farewell Gathering at Warner Bros. for Kevin Tsujihara

    Kevin Tsujihara’s long tenure at Warner Bros. was saluted Wednesday evening with a reception on the studio lot that drew about 75 people, including his predecessors in the CEO suite, Bob Daly and Barry Meyer. There was a melancholy air about the gathering in the lobby of the Steven J. Ross Theater because of the [...]

  • Tom Hanks Colonel Tom Parker

    Tom Hanks to Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tom Hanks is in negotiations to play Elvis Presley’s iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Warner Bros. biopic about the legendary musician. Luhrmann will direct the movie. He also penned the script with Craig Pearce. Parker discovered Presley when he was just an unknown and quickly moved in as his lone representation. Parker [...]

  • Jay ZCity of Hope Gala, Show,

    Jay-Z to Be Honored at NAACP Image Awards

    Jay-Z will receive the President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service at the 50th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. “The President’s Award is an honor we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognizing excellence in service that directly affects our community,” NAACP president Derrick Johnson said [...]

  • Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

    Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand to Star in Joel Coen's 'Macbeth'

    Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are taking on Shakespeare. The Oscar winners are in talks to star in Joel Coen’s adaptation of “Macbeth.” Coen will direct from his own original script, and expects to shoot the movie before the end of the year. This marks his first film without frequent directing/writing/producing partner and brother Ethan. [...]

  • Dumbo Movie 2019

    Danny Elfman Broke His Cardinal Rule for 'Dumbo's' Bittersweet Score

    Composer Danny Elfman broke his cardinal rule for Disney’s remake of “Dumbo”: He wrote music ahead of time, long before shooting began and without even seeing a script. “Thinking about the idea of a baby elephant and his mother, and the two being torn apart, I just thought of something innocent and sweet and sad,” he [...]

  • Greenport Cinemas NYC

    Why AMC Networks' CEO Turned a Small NY Theater Into a Passion Project

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan has a keen eye for shrewd business deals. So was he seeing straight in 2004 when he bought the Village Cinema in Greenport, N.Y.?  “I would not call it a lucrative business,” he says of his 632-seat, four-theater venue — now called the Greenport Theater — which offers movies all [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad