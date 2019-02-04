Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Drops Teasers During Super Bowl (Watch)

Super Bowl Sunday got a little scarier with the release of a series of teasers for “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the hit children’s book series by Alvin Schwartz.

The teasers showed moments from the short stories including “The Big Toe,” with a corpse-like woman walking down a hallway and asking who took her big toe as a young boy hides under the bed.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small hometown. Watch the teasers below.

The film is directed by André Øvredal from a script by del Toro and Daniel and Kevin Hageman (“Lego Movie”). Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, and Natalie Ganzhorn star. It was first announced del Toro was had come on board to develop the film in 2016.

CBS Films and Entertainment One are co-financing, with CBS Films handling U.S. distribution as part of its ongoing deal with Lionsgate. See the poster below.

The original book trilogy, with illustrations from Stephen Gammell, was published in the ’80s and early ’90s and has sold more than 7 million copies worldwide.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” hits theaters Aug. 9.



