Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver to Be Honored at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver will receive the performers of the year award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Jan. 17. The duo is being saluted in a ceremony at the Arlington Theatre for their work in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.”

The festival has become a key stop for filmmakers during awards season. This year’s event, the 35th, will take place on Jan. 15-25.

“Scarlett and Adam have had such admirable arcs to their careers — making smart choices between independent films and big Hollywood franchises. They both are such lyrical performers, imbuing their acting with keen sensitivity and intellect. Together in Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story,’ they regaled us with their best work to date,” says SBIFF executive director Roger Durling.

The performers of the year award recognizes individuals who have given exceptional performances in film this past year. Past recipients of the award include Rami Malek, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, James Franco, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet and Charlize Theron.

The festival annually attracts 95,000 attendees, with 11 days of 200-plus films, tributes and symposiums. The festival also continues its commitment to education and the community with free educational programs and events. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara to serve as a home for its many educational programs, and a place for creativity and learning.