SCAD Savannah Film Festival Honorees Include Daniel Kaluuya, Elisabeth Moss

Daniel Kaluuya, Elisabeth Moss, Danielle Macdonald, Aldis Hodge, Valerie Pachner, Samantha Morton, Alan Silvestri and Olivia Wilde are set to be honored at the 22nd Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Breakout Award honorees include Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Jharrel Jerome, Mena Massoud and Camila Morrone.

Macdonald, who appears on Netflix in “Unbelievable” and the upcoming “Paradise Hills,” will receive the rising star award on Oct. 26. “Clemency” star Hodge will receive the discovery award on Oct. 28, while Pachner, who stars in “A Hidden Life,” will receive the discovery award on Oct. 29. Moss, who starred in “The Kitchen” and will appear in “The Invisible Man,” will receive the spotlight award on Oct. 31, and on Nov. 2, “Walking Dead” star Morton will receive the virtuoso award while “Queen and Slim” star Kaluuya will receive the spotlight award. “Back to the Future” and “Avengers” composer Silvestri receives the lifetime achievement award for composing on Oct. 27, while “Booksmart” director Wilde receives the rising star director award on Oct. 29.

The breakout award honorees will appear on a panel on Oct. 30.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is the largest university-run film festival in the United States and is hosted by the Savannah College of Art and Design. Having screened 130 Oscar-nominated films, it has become an important stop on the awards circuit with screenings and tributes to actors, directors, producers and filmmakers from the U.S. and abroad. The festival has become a stop for many films being considered for the Oscars.

In 2018, the festival began with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” which went on to win the Academy Award for foreign language film. The 2019 festival is kicking off with French director Céline Sciamma’s TIFF and Cannes-selected film “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and director Tom Harper’s Telluride-selected film “The Aeronauts.”

The entire film festival will take place Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 in Savannah, Ga.