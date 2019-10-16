×

SCAD Savannah Film Festival Honorees Include Daniel Kaluuya, Elisabeth Moss

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Daniel Kaluuya Elizabeth Moss

Daniel Kaluuya, Elisabeth Moss, Danielle Macdonald, Aldis Hodge, Valerie Pachner, Samantha Morton, Alan Silvestri and Olivia Wilde are set to be honored at the 22nd Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Breakout Award honorees include Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Jharrel Jerome, Mena Massoud and Camila Morrone.

Macdonald, who appears on Netflix in “Unbelievable” and the upcoming “Paradise Hills,” will receive the rising star award on Oct. 26. “Clemency” star Hodge will receive the discovery award on Oct. 28, while Pachner, who stars in “A Hidden Life,” will receive the discovery award on Oct. 29. Moss, who starred in “The Kitchen” and will appear in “The Invisible Man,” will receive the spotlight award on Oct. 31, and on Nov. 2, “Walking Dead” star Morton will receive the virtuoso award while “Queen and Slim” star Kaluuya will receive the spotlight award. “Back to the Future” and “Avengers” composer Silvestri receives the lifetime achievement award for composing on Oct. 27, while “Booksmart” director Wilde receives the rising star director award on Oct. 29.

The breakout award honorees will appear on a panel on Oct. 30.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is the largest university-run film festival in the United States and is hosted by the Savannah College of Art and Design. Having screened 130 Oscar-nominated films, it has become an important stop on the awards circuit with screenings and tributes to actors, directors, producers and filmmakers from the U.S. and abroad. The festival has become a stop for many films being considered for the Oscars.

In 2018, the festival began with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” which went on to win the Academy Award for foreign language film. The 2019 festival is kicking off with French director Céline Sciamma’s TIFF and Cannes-selected film “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and director Tom Harper’s Telluride-selected film “The Aeronauts.”

The entire film festival will take place Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 in Savannah, Ga.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Daniel Kaluuya Elizabeth Moss

    SCAD Savannah Film Festival Honorees Include Daniel Kaluuya, Elisabeth Moss

    Daniel Kaluuya, Elisabeth Moss, Danielle Macdonald, Aldis Hodge, Valerie Pachner, Samantha Morton, Alan Silvestri and Olivia Wilde are set to be honored at the 22nd Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Breakout Award honorees include Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Jharrel Jerome, Mena Massoud and Camila Morrone. Macdonald, who appears on Netflix in “Unbelievable” and the upcoming [...]

  • Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman. Alexander Skarsgard,

    Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard to Reunite for Robert Eggers' 'The Northman'

    With his latest film “The Lighthouse” set to bow this weekend, Robert Eggers’ next film has cast two leads, “Big Little Lies” alums Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård. The pic, titled “The Northman,” is described as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. In talks to join Kidman [...]

  • Jessica Henwick

    'Matrix 4' Taps 'Iron Fist' Star Jessica Henwick

    Jessica Henwick is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming fourth installment of the “Matrix” franchise. She joins Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be reprising their roles in the film, as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was tapped as one of the leads last week. Neil Patrick Harris also just joined [...]

  • Frozen 2

    Record 32 Animated Feature Films Submitted for Oscars

    “The Addams Family,” “Frozen II,” “Toy Story 4,” “Abominable” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2” are among the record 32 movies submitted for the animated feature film category at the 2020 Oscars. Last year’s Academy Awards race boasted 25 entries, while 2017 had 26 and 2016 had 27 (a then-record). The list of contenders [...]

  • Bebe Rexha Drops Music Video From

    Bebe Rexha Drops Empowering Music Video From 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' (Watch)

    Bebe Rexha has dropped a video for her song “You Can’t Stop the Girl,” the female empowerment theme from Disney’s forthcoming “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” Directed by Sophie Muller, the music video features scenes of Rexha reimagined as Maleficent and wandering through the film’s fantasy landscape, leading a marathon of women and snippets of the [...]

  • Sir Elton JohnElton John AIDS Foundation

    Recappin' Fantastic: The Most Fascinating Reveals From Elton John's Memoir

    How charming, and jaw-droppingly candid, is Elton John’s memoir, “Me”? Consider this: It’s a 350-page book that’s not so overly caught up in sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll — which, to be sure, it supplies in roughly equal, copious amounts  — that it won’t take a time-out to recount the party where Elton made [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad